Supergiant director says the studio is fully focused on Hades 2, doesn't 'secretly know' what it'll do next and Hades 3 is 'not preordained'

As reported by GamesRadar, Supergiant Games co-founder and studio director Amir Rao recently spoke to Haelian on YouTube about where the studio was at with next steps now that Hades 2 has left early access⁠—you can read our (very positive) review here. Basically? They don't know yet.

Caveating that he knew Rao likely couldn't comment definitively on the possibilities, Haelian asked about what the studio might work on next, and if there was any possibility of a Hades 3. "Our process is really natural and has always been the same around this," said Rao.

Interview with Amir Rao, Studio Director of Supergiant Games, creators of Hades!! | Haelian - YouTube Watch On

"When we're working on our games, we're not talking about the next game. The culture is really about focusing on what we have and if we have a really good idea or have a really good thought, it should go into the game we're making."

As it stands, Supergiant is still focused on supporting Hades 2, even after releasing its 1.0 version. "The response to the game is an important part of the experience of making it. That's part of why early access is so amazing for us, right? We get a response, a human, real response to everything we're making in progress." According to Rao, player feedback "allowed the original Hades game and Hades 2 to be what it is."

Rao told Haelian that "what we're doing next is just focused on 1.0 and seeing what people are saying about it," including keeping abreast of bug fixes and any necessary balance changes. "Then there will be a break and then we'll process this and figure out what the future holds for us," said Rao. "But yeah, it's not preordained. It's not something we secretly know right now or anything like that."

Such a tight focus makes sense given that, despite 16 years of increasingly explosive success, Supergiant is still a very small studio by today's standards. Just a few days ago, on Thursday, September 25, the San Francisco Chronicle noted in an article about Hades 2 that Supergiant consists of 25 people. It's okay though. I know that there's a secret vision board of future games somewhere in that studio, and that it's full of Bastion sequels:

Bastion 2: Beyond the Walls

Bastion 3: The Kid No More

Bastion 4: Combat Racing

Bastion 0: Stranger's Story

Bastion Gaiden: Girl's Side

Bastion, the Anime (Amazon Prime Studios)