Supergiant director says the studio is fully focused on Hades 2, doesn't 'secretly know' what it'll do next and Hades 3 is 'not preordained'
Forget Hades 3, I want to know when Hades 4 will come out.
As reported by GamesRadar, Supergiant Games co-founder and studio director Amir Rao recently spoke to Haelian on YouTube about where the studio was at with next steps now that Hades 2 has left early access—you can read our (very positive) review here. Basically? They don't know yet.
Caveating that he knew Rao likely couldn't comment definitively on the possibilities, Haelian asked about what the studio might work on next, and if there was any possibility of a Hades 3. "Our process is really natural and has always been the same around this," said Rao.
"When we're working on our games, we're not talking about the next game. The culture is really about focusing on what we have and if we have a really good idea or have a really good thought, it should go into the game we're making."
As it stands, Supergiant is still focused on supporting Hades 2, even after releasing its 1.0 version. "The response to the game is an important part of the experience of making it. That's part of why early access is so amazing for us, right? We get a response, a human, real response to everything we're making in progress." According to Rao, player feedback "allowed the original Hades game and Hades 2 to be what it is."
Rao told Haelian that "what we're doing next is just focused on 1.0 and seeing what people are saying about it," including keeping abreast of bug fixes and any necessary balance changes. "Then there will be a break and then we'll process this and figure out what the future holds for us," said Rao. "But yeah, it's not preordained. It's not something we secretly know right now or anything like that."
Such a tight focus makes sense given that, despite 16 years of increasingly explosive success, Supergiant is still a very small studio by today's standards. Just a few days ago, on Thursday, September 25, the San Francisco Chronicle noted in an article about Hades 2 that Supergiant consists of 25 people. It's okay though. I know that there's a secret vision board of future games somewhere in that studio, and that it's full of Bastion sequels:
- Bastion 2: Beyond the Walls
- Bastion 3: The Kid No More
- Bastion 4: Combat Racing
- Bastion 0: Stranger's Story
- Bastion Gaiden: Girl's Side
- Bastion, the Anime (Amazon Prime Studios)
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.