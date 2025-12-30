Some of my favorite childhood platformers are free on Epic for today only, and they've all been updated for better crossplay with Steam owners

Trine's a little long in the tooth now, but its co-op antics are no less enjoyable.

A hedgehog tends a field in a colorful fairytale farm.
Another day, another freebie. There's been a new free game on the Epic Games Store each day since December 18 for the holidays, and today's deal is a four-in-one: the Trine Classic Collection. Not only that, but each game in the collection has been updated so a cross-platform co-op game between a Steam user and an Epic Games Store user is a little less finicky.

Now, when you boot up Trine 1 through 4 on Steam, you'll be prompted to optionally link your Steam and Epic accounts for cross-platform friend invites and achievement progress. The series' headlining feature is its three-player co-op, so this should make playing with anyone who just got the games due to this promotion easier.

