Silksong too easy for ya? Here's a mod that increases 'boring double damage' to triple for the true sickos
What's wrong with a little more challenge?
One of the main things I've heard players talking about since Silksong's launch is just how difficult it is. I get it. I'm not going to confess which bosses I've been stuck on or just how long it has taken me to get from point A to B, but just know I also feel this struggle. Taking two hits of damage rather than the one we were used to in Hollow Knight (since it was so rare for an enemy to inflict two) has certainly been a learning curve for a lot of people.
But that hasn't stopped the usual suspects declaring that the game isn't difficult and those struggling simply need to "get good". If you fall among this crowd, I applaud you and just know every time I run back to the Savage Beastfly arena I'm struck with a pang of jealousy. But if you're (somehow) finding the game too easy, fret not. There's now a mod that allows you to increase the double damage caused by some enemies to triple.
The 'No Double Damage' mod created by TheLima does exactly what it says on the tin, but not in the way you'd think. It's easy to assume this title means the mod will take you back to a time where enemies would only cause you one hit of damage since it markets itself on simply removing double damage. Which, it does. But, it replaces it with a challenge of its own—triple damage.
I'll be honest, I can't see why you'd want to punish yourself in such a way given Silksong has proved itself enough of a challenge already. Yet it turns out that plenty of players are keen to take on the threat since the mod already has 815 total downloads. I can't help but assume a fraction of these downloads are innocent players looking for a way to make the game that little bit easier without realising what's in store.
If you have fallen victim to this misleading title, don't worry. Silksong has seen an influx of mods targeting its combat in one way or another since it launched. We've already shared two mods that tone down the difficulty to make your journey slightly easier which I'd definitely recommend if you're struggling.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
