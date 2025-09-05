All Silksong Mossberry locations for the Berry Picking quest

Finding three Mossberry locations for the Moss Druid in Hollow Knight: Silksong is essentially the first proper quest, or wish, as the game calls them, that you'll encounter. This strange character living in Mosshome needs three of the berries to complete her concoction, and you'll get a nice reward at the end if you take on the Berry Picking wish.

Chances are, if you like to explore, you've already found one or two of the Mossberries when you were making your way up to the top of the Moss Grotto. Still, that last Mossberry may be evading you, so here's where to find them all in the starting area.

All Silksong Mossberry locations for the Moss Druid

There are four potential Mossberries to find in the lower areas of Pharloom, but you'll only need three for the Moss Druid and the Berry Picking quest. If you find the additional berry (or any others), you can hand them in after the quest is complete for a whopping 80 Rosaries .

Mossberry location #1: Moss Grotto

Image 1 of 2 Jump up the ledges just before the moss field with the two feeding grubs (Image credit: Team Cherry) Whack the berry to knock it down (Image credit: Team Cherry)

In the starting area of the Moss Grotto, before you fight the Moss Mother, you can find the first berry near the open field area where you encounter the two moss grubs feeding together. Jump up the rock ledges just a little way back from them, near the flying enemy, and hit the hanging berry to retrieve it.

Mossberry location #2: Also Moss Grotto

You'll have to bounce off the flying enemy when it dives to hit this one (Image credit: Team Cherry)

The next berry is also in the Moss Grotto, just before you reach the chapel and the Moss Mother fight. It's basically impossible not to spot this one since it's hanging directly in your path with a flying moss enemy nearby. To reach it, you'll have to wait for the enemy to stab into the ground, then do a downward attack on its head as it rises so you can bounce up and attack the berry.

Mossberry location #3: Below the Moss Druid

Image 1 of 3 This Mossberry is located underneath the Moss Druid (Image credit: Team Cherry) Look for the hidden room under the ledge (Image credit: Team Cherry) Once you deliver all three berries you'll get the Druid's Eye (Image credit: Team Cherry)

This one is easy to grab near the Moss Druid. Head out of their dwelling in Mosshome and immediately drop down into the room below, then look under the ledge below you for a hidden space containing a bug flying around with a Mossberry. Kill this to retrieve it.

Mossberry location #4: Above Bone Bottom

Image 1 of 2 You'll want to go left out of Mosshome, drop down to the lift, and head right (Image credit: Team Cherry) Look down from the platforms to spot a bug with a Mossberry flying around (Image credit: Team Cherry)

There is one additional Mossberry above Bone Bottom. To get here, you should:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Go to The Marrow Bellway and head left through Mosshome Drop down at the far end past the pilgrim enemies Head immediately left to find yourself above Bone Bottom Drop down again to find a lift (activate this in case you fall off) Continue right along the platforms and look down to spot a flying bug carrying a Mossberry

This guy is tricky to hit, but if you fall down to Bone Bottom, simply get the lift back up (it spawns on the left side of the town) and try again until you succeed.

Bring three of these Mossberries to the Moss Druid and you'll get the Druids Eye amulet. When you take damage, it produces a green substance that turns into silk you can then use. As mentioned, you can also deliver any other Mossberry you find for some Rosaries.