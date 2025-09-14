Saints Row 2's Juiced Patch makes the PC port so much better it's criminal
Drive it like you stole it.
I have to admit I played Saints Row 2 on Steam unmodded, all the way through, twice. So if you tell me it's "unplayable" without a fan patch I'm going to do that thing where I raise one eyebrow at you. Did the PC port have problems, though? Oh, hell yes.
Cutscenes were wonky as all get-out, with characters not appearing where they were supposed to (if at all), and sometimes sliding into or out of frame as if they were on rollerskates. Cutscene audio often crackled, making dialogue sound cheap and staticky. There were graphical problems too, with resolution options I would charitably call "limited" and water that turned black at a distance. It wasn't a great port, it was just a great enough game that I could overlook those and other flaws.
There have been multiple attempts to improve Saints Row 2's PC port over the years, and the latest is the most impressive. Called Saints Row 2 Juiced, it fixes all the problems I mentioned in the previous paragraph and more. For example, it adds more than 30 animations that were included in console versions but not on PC, which will make you look much cooler while you're shooting a minigun or running with the rocket launcher equipped. Another change copied over from the console is the Xbox 360 version's better gamma settings.
The big visual improvement is an optional one you'll have to look through the menu to find. VanillaFXPlus is a lighting overhaul that disables Saints Row 2's filter and makes colors more high-contrast and vibrant. I can see some people preferring the classic look, but I'm into the new visuals. I'm also into the option to keep a weapon equipped if you run out of ammo instead of immediately swapping back to the cane or whatever by default.
You can check out a fuller list of fixes on the Juiced Patch Github page. Apparently the multiplayer is working again too. There's another reason to be excited about it, though. The upcoming Saints Row 2 DLC Port Project, which will require the Juiced Patch to run, will bring Saints Row 2's console-exclusive DLC to PC at last. Ultor Exposed, Corporate Warfare, and The Unkut Pak added more missions, vehicles, and customization options I have been waiting like 15 years for. Bring it on.
GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.