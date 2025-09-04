On the eve of Silksong, ultrawide monitor support is confirmed, and the soundtrack looks to be double the size of the original

Silksong comes out in less than 10 hours. By the time you read this it'll be even less than that. Heck, if you read this tomorrow, the game will already be out. Notice how I sound like an idiot? It's because Silksong is upon us, and I'm excited. I'd rather be playing it right now than writing this.

Every new detail on Silksong is of utmost importance: even the fact that it has ultrawide support. Silksong marketing guy Matthew Griffin confirmed as much earlier today. "For PC players, screen ratios up to 21:9 are fully supported," he posted on X, along with some screenshots to prove it (see them below, but don't get too excited: they're screenshots you've seen before, only wider now).

Not content with allaying the fears of ultrawide zealots the world over, Griffin also retweeted an account pointing out that the Silksong soundtrack is much bigger than the original game's, with a total of 53 tracks compared to Hollow Knight's 26 (if you don't count the DLC tracks). Team Cherry pointed it out in their most recent letter to backers , who also get the soundtrack at launch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Team Cherry) I don't mean to suggest that the amount of songs in the Silksong soundtrack is commensurate with its size compared to its predecessor, but it does sound like this sequel will be a much bigger game. It'll have over 200 enemies and 40 bosses, according to its most recent trailer, which is a far sight more than the original Hollow Knight at launch.



(Image credit: Team Cherry) (Image credit: Team Cherry) (Image credit: Team Cherry)