How to raise Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds
Evolve your bug buddy into one of these mighty insect warriors.
Raising Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the brand new mechanics that Insect Glaive players will have to contend with. Rather than simply purchasing the bug you want from the shop, you can now "raise" the two basic Kinsects into a selection of three types each, and then upgrade those three types into an additional two.
Yes, that means there are 20 Kinsect options overall in Wilds, though admittedly only 12 of those are of the highest rarity. Raising Kinsects costs monster materials, and since your bug pal is being upgraded, you won't be able to see all of the available options unless you make one of every single Kinsect. Lucky for you I did just that. Here I'll explain how to unlock raising Kinsects and provide a table with every Kinsect evolution lower down.
Raising Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds
You can raise your first Kinsects after you defeat The Black Flame (Nu Udra) in the Oilwell Basin in chapter two. Just speak to Gemma the smithy, select the Manage Kinsects option, and then choose Raising Kinsects. This first set of upgrades lets you raise the Mauldrone or Culldrone—depending on which you buy—into three different Kinsects respectively at the cost of monster materials. I'll lay out the options in the section below.
Note that when you raise a Kinsect it becomes its new form, so you no longer have access to its previous one. You can, however, buy more Culldrones and Mauldrones from Gemma and also raise those.
The next level for raising Kinsects unlocks when you reach High Rank and beat Yian Kut-Ku. Speak to Gemma the smithy again and you'll see that you can now raise your upgraded Kinsect into two further types. Each of the three Kinsects that the Mauldrone or Culldrone evolve into have two further upgrade options which are also listed below. However, these are more expensive and require extra monster materials. This is the final level of Kinsect evolution.
All Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds
It's worth noting that Kinsect stats will increase based on the Kinsect Level of the glaive you have equipped. That said, this stat distribution remains the same—a Monarch Alucanid, for example, will always have the highest power.
Kinsect
Raises into
Culldrone
Alucanid, Rigiprayne, Windchopper
Mauldrone
Foebeetle, Gullshad, Ladytarge
Rarity two Kinsect stats
These rarity two Kinsects have the same two Kinsect bonuses—Kinsect Boost: Harvest Extract and Attack Boost: Weak Point Focus.
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Poison
Power effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
5
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Paralysis
Power effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
6
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Recover
Power effect
6
Power
4
Speed
6
Stamina
6
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Poison
Power effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
5
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Recover
Power effect
6
Power
4
Speed
6
Stamina
6
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Paralysis
Power effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
6
Kinsect
Raises into
Alucanid
Empress Wing, Monarch Alucanid
Rigiprayne
Fiddlebrix, Cancadaman
Windchopper
Pseudocath, Grandcathar
Foebeetle
Carnage Beetle, Bonnetfille
Gullshad
Whispervesp, Bullshroud
Ladytarge
Lady Pavise, Arkmaiden
Rarity four Kinsect stats
This is the max rarity for raising Kinsects, so these are your final options. These Kinsects also each have unique Kinsect bonus combos.
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Recover
Powder effect
6
Power
6
Speed
3
Stamina
6
Attack Boost
Powder
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Poison
Powder effect
6
Power
8
Speed
5
Stamina
5
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Kinsect Boost
Stamina Recovery
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Blast
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
8
Kinsect Boost
Harvest Extract
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Paralysis
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
6
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Kinsect Boost
Stamina Recovery
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Blast
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
8
Stamina
4
Attack Boost
Powder
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
Attack type
Severing
Kinsect powder
Recover
Powder effect
6
Power
4
Speed
8
Stamina
5
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Extract Boost
Recovery
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Poison
Powder effect
6
Power
8
Speed
5
Stamina
5
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Kinsect Boost
Stamina Recovery
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Recover
Powder effect
6
Power
6
Speed
3
Stamina
6
Attack Boost
Powder
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Blast
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
8
Stamina
4
Attack Boost
Powder
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Recover
Powder effect
6
Power
4
Speed
8
Stamina
5
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Extract Boost
Recovery
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Paralysis
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
6
Kinsect Combo Boost
Element
Kinsect Boost
Stamina Recovery
Attack type
Blunt
Kinsect powder
Blast
Powder effect
6
Power
5
Speed
5
Stamina
8
Kinsect Boost
Harvest Extract
Kinsect Boost
Fast Charge
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Best starter Switch Axe build in Monster Hunter Wilds
Best starter Hammer build in Monster Hunter Wilds