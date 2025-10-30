Monster Hunter Wilds is barely clinging onto Capcom's top-sellers this year, getting beat out by the likes of Monster Hunter Rise and… Devil May Cry 5, for some reason

Despite being the most-hyped thing at Gamescom last year, topping Steam wishlists and raking in nearly 1.4 million concurrent players shortly after launch, Monster Hunter Wilds is struggling to pull in the sales even compared to its four-year-old predecessor.

As reported by Eurogamer, Capcom published its most recent financial report earlier this week covering the first half of the fiscal year—from around the start of April 'til the end of September.

Taking a gander over some of the developer's big sellers for that time period, Monster Hunter Wilds is barely clinging onto the top 10 list, sitting right at the bottom with 637,000 units sold. That's still not bad, mind, but perhaps surprising when framed alongside other games like previous entry Monster Hunter Rise, shifting a skosh more copies at 643,000 units.

I am surprised to see Rise beating out Wilds, but not entirely shocked to see the latter struggling behind the rest of Capcom's big hitters. The game continues to sit at a Mixed rating on Steam, thanks in large part to its downright atrocious optimisation (which only feels a hair better eight months after release) which has even left folks with fairly beefy rigs struggling to hunt at a decent framerate.

There's also the ongoing matter of the game's difficulty. Outside of optimisation, one of the biggest criticisms Wilds faced at launch was that folks thought it was simply just too darn easy. Now in the wake of the Final Fantasy 14 collaboration and the brutally difficult Omega Planetes fight, the tables have turned a little too rapidly. A softer difficulty curve certainly would have been nice, I have to agree there.

Those two things (and, you know, the classic post-launch, pre-inevitable-expansion lull) will have certainly contributed to Wilds not selling as highly as some other games on this list. For comparison, Street Fighter 6, which cgame out two years ago, managed to shift an extra one million copies in the first half of the financial year.

Perhaps the most surprising one here, though, is Devil May Cry topping the sales ranking with over two million units sold, tipping the lifetime sales over the 10 million mark. The report notes that the figures also include the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition—a slightly souped-up rerelease of the original—but considering that came out almost five years ago, it's interesting to see its popularity here.

Less surprisingly are the sales of Resident Evil games. RE: Village sold 1.5 million copies in the first half of the fiscal year, followed by Resident Evil 4 and 7. Resident Evil 2 came in just below Street Fighter 6, with the third game outselling both Monster Hunters by a smidge.

It's still worth noting that, ultimately, Monster Hunter Wilds is still sitting on over 10 million lifetime sales. That's not quite at Rise's 17 million yet, nor is it the near-30 million Capcom reported for Monster Hunter: World at the beginning of the year. But I've no doubt that a big optimisation overhaul—perhaps strategically positioned in the run-up to whatever Wilds' big expansion is going to be—will give the game a good ol' bump in the future.