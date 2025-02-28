Monster Hunter Wilds has broken into the top 10 all-time Steam records an hour after launch

Short of a catastrophic server meltdown, it was almost inevitable Monster Hunter Wilds would smash its way into the Steam record books. But I didn't think it would happen this fast.

As of 10:05 pm Pacific on launch day, Wilds has snatched a spot among the most-played games on Steam, surpassing the all-time peak player records of Baldur's Gate 3 (875,343), Hogwarts Legacy (879,308) and New World (913, 634) to take the #10 spot. As of this writing, 920,464 hunters are online beating up their first Chatacabra (or, more likely, messing around in the character creator).

How much higher will that player count go to go this weekend? We'll be keeping tabs.

