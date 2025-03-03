Where to find a Giant Vigorwasp in Monster Hunter Wilds

Locating a Giant Vigorwasp in Monster Hunter Wilds is the final step in unlocking all of the Palico abilities . As part of the A Gutsy Move quest, your furry friend requests that you capture one of these big health bugs to help it research a new support move. Considering that ability, Vigorwasp Revival, lets your Palico bring you back if you faint, it's well worth the time.

Just like the endemic life quests to catch a Tracktail Lizard , Dapperwing , and countless other specimens, you'll need to use your capture net for this one. Otherwise, here's where to find a Giant Vigorwasp so you can complete that Palico quest.

Monster Hunter Wilds Giant Vigorwasp location

Giant Vigorwasps have a similar map marker to their regular counterparts (Image credit: Capcom)

You can find Giant Vigorwasps in the Windward Plains during the season of plenty—specifically in area 13 around the oasis, or in area 10. You can also find them during a Giant Vigorwasp Outbreak, though if you look at the forecast in the environment overview, you'll see that these events don't happen all the time.

Giant Vigorwaps are quite easy to recognise since they're basically bigger versions of a regular Vigorwasp with a larger green sack hanging underneath. As with the regular variant, they also feature a map marker with the same icon, though in a slightly darker green, and since they often hang around other Vigorwasps they are easy to spot.

Make sure to capture the wasp instead of interacting with it (Image credit: Capcom)

Once you've changed time to plenty in your tent and found a Giant Vigorwasp on the map, head on over. Remember, don't interact with it like normal—what you want to do instead is capture it, so ready your capture net in the essential items hotwheel, hover over it until the box turns orange, then fire and grab the wasp.

If you're having trouble locating one, you can also get a Giant Vigorwasp from your Palico provided it's levelled up enough to get the upgraded version of Attract Vigorwasps. This ability lets it summon a Giant Vigorwasp during combat, and then you can simply grab it with the capture net. You can check if your Palico has this upgrade by heading to Palico Info in the Info section of the menu, and scroll down to Attract Vigorwasps.