If you're not quite ready to face your fears in a co-op horror game like REPO, the climbing adventure Peak is a great alternative for a group of friends. Although it's technically a more relaxed experience than a horror game, or even something like Overcooked, the more teammates you have, the easier it is to meet your fate while you climb.

Having more players does have its perks, like there being more people to help you up if you narrowly miss a jump. But it does also mean you'll have more mouths to feed while you adventure, and more people to rely on a limited amount of equipment. After all, the supplies you're given don't increase depending on how many players are online, so you will need to think more strategically. Here's what you need to know about how many friends can join your next expedition.

How many players can join Peak?

Peak supports teams of up to four players, but you don't need a full team to play. In fact, you can even take on each biome solo if you fancy it. But I can't lie, I've definitely found the game a lot more fun when I've had other people to blame for my own mistakes as I slide to the bottom of a mountain.



Playing as a team also makes a handful of elements of the game a lot easier. For example, if you're exploring the tropics and notice you're taking poison damage, having a teammate makes removing a tick a lot easier. You'll also find spawning the Scoutmaster a lot easier in a group, as you don't need to rely on finding a very rare item as you would on your own.

How to invite friends to Peak

(Image credit: Landcrab)

When you load into the airport at the very beginning of the game, you'll be able to interact with a panel directly in front of the elevator. This panel is labelled "invite kiosk" so is pretty hard to miss. Go up to it, press E to interact, and your Steam friends list will appear. Select who you want to invite, and they'll be able to join from there.



You can also use the Steam overlay to directly join your friends' games if they haven't ventured out on an expedition yet. It's important to note that you can only join a friend's game while they are still in the airport. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until they fail their expedition to join the team and head out on the next one.