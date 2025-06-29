Space Marine's underwhelming remaster is getting an extended refund window, and a discount for owners of the original

I didn't hate my time with Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, because it's basically the same stompy action game I loved only with some more polygons so those oversized shoulderpads look a bit rounder. But I didn't love the way the new weapon-select menu blocks the middle of the screen and hangs around just long enough to be annoying, or the black-screen bug, or the crash to desktop that made me realize I should probably wait for some patches before I go back to it.

The other unlovely thing about Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition is its price. A whole $80 for a light-touch remaster with a multiplayer mode hardly anyone is playing seemed a bit much for many players, especially those who already owned the Anniversary Edition, which bundled in all the DLC as well as the artbook, strategy guide, soundtrack, and other goodies back in 2021.

A predictable flood of negative user reviews followed (it's currently at 71% negative reviews on Steam), and the equally predictable apology and walkback has now arrived. "If you've already purchased Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition," the Steam blog post states, "you are eligible for a full refund, regardless of playtime, as long as you request it before 6pm BST/10pm PST July 10 2025 (when the Steam Summer Sale ends)."

There's now a 50% discount for players who own the Anniversary Edition on Steam too, though it also ends on July 10. If you've already bought the Master Crafted Edition, you'll have to refund and re-buy it to get said discount.

A series of patches will roll out "over the coming weeks" to address a variety of issues, including "softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens" as well as a "Legacy black screen issue". Additionally, "Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements" are promised. The full list of issues is below:

Localisation

Updated Dutch, Polish, and Italian translations.

Improved localisation for game modes, controller options, and key terms (e.g. Skar Boyz).

UI/UX Enhancements

Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements.

Added glow effects, spacing fixes, and better alignment across menus.

Improved mission selection, unlock notifications, and subtitle persistence.

Added new button prompts, SFX, and controller glyphs (including Steam Deck and Switch Pro).

Fixed softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed softlock in Exterminatus wave 5.

Restored coop live tokens and fixed weapon wheel ammo display.

Improved challenge decorators and shield visualisers.

Fixed campaign info and map loading inconsistencies.

Legacy black screen issue fixed.

Platform & Controller Support

Steam Deck now launches correctly.

Improved controller disconnect handling on PC.

Networking

Fixed session code visibility in streamer mode.

Improved EOS invite handling and native session stability.

Disabled team auto-balancing during gameplay.

Enhanced P2P connection handling to prevent lobby splits.

Technical & Build

Moved local user profile data to AppData to prevent config crashes.

Added memory safety for loadouts and improved fade animations.

Audio & Visual

Fixed missing or duplicate SFX events.

Updated button textures and fixed VFX issues.