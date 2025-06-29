Space Marine's underwhelming remaster is getting an extended refund window, and a discount for owners of the original
Though only a temporary one.
I didn't hate my time with Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, because it's basically the same stompy action game I loved only with some more polygons so those oversized shoulderpads look a bit rounder. But I didn't love the way the new weapon-select menu blocks the middle of the screen and hangs around just long enough to be annoying, or the black-screen bug, or the crash to desktop that made me realize I should probably wait for some patches before I go back to it.
The other unlovely thing about Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition is its price. A whole $80 for a light-touch remaster with a multiplayer mode hardly anyone is playing seemed a bit much for many players, especially those who already owned the Anniversary Edition, which bundled in all the DLC as well as the artbook, strategy guide, soundtrack, and other goodies back in 2021.
A predictable flood of negative user reviews followed (it's currently at 71% negative reviews on Steam), and the equally predictable apology and walkback has now arrived. "If you've already purchased Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition," the Steam blog post states, "you are eligible for a full refund, regardless of playtime, as long as you request it before 6pm BST/10pm PST July 10 2025 (when the Steam Summer Sale ends)."
There's now a 50% discount for players who own the Anniversary Edition on Steam too, though it also ends on July 10. If you've already bought the Master Crafted Edition, you'll have to refund and re-buy it to get said discount.
A series of patches will roll out "over the coming weeks" to address a variety of issues, including "softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens" as well as a "Legacy black screen issue". Additionally, "Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements" are promised. The full list of issues is below:
Localisation
- Updated Dutch, Polish, and Italian translations.
- Improved localisation for game modes, controller options, and key terms (e.g. Skar Boyz).
UI/UX Enhancements
- Major improvements to chat input, scoreboard layout, and HUD elements.
- Added glow effects, spacing fixes, and better alignment across menus.
- Improved mission selection, unlock notifications, and subtitle persistence.
- Added new button prompts, SFX, and controller glyphs (including Steam Deck and Switch Pro).
- Fixed softlocks, graphical glitches, and input issues in various screens.
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed softlock in Exterminatus wave 5.
- Restored coop live tokens and fixed weapon wheel ammo display.
- Improved challenge decorators and shield visualisers.
- Fixed campaign info and map loading inconsistencies.
- Legacy black screen issue fixed.
Platform & Controller Support
- Steam Deck now launches correctly.
- Improved controller disconnect handling on PC.
Networking
- Fixed session code visibility in streamer mode.
- Improved EOS invite handling and native session stability.
- Disabled team auto-balancing during gameplay.
- Enhanced P2P connection handling to prevent lobby splits.
Technical & Build
- Moved local user profile data to AppData to prevent config crashes.
- Added memory safety for loadouts and improved fade animations.
Audio & Visual
- Fixed missing or duplicate SFX events.
- Updated button textures and fixed VFX issues.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
