Konami veterans say they had to resurrect Metal Gear because no-one's getting any younger, are they: 'Given our age… now was the time'

Says MGS4 would be "pretty difficult" to port… but that's not a "no", right?

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
The departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami saw the publisher react, initially at least, like a spurned lover. There was an ill-advised attempt to remove the creator's name from certain packaging, followed-up by the even more ill-advised spinoff Metal Gear Survive, before things went quiet and, for years and years, Konami did nothing with the company's flagship series.

Time heals all wounds though, and in recent years Konami has been doing a good job of gradually bringing Metal Gear back: first with the Master Collection Volume 1, which brought the first two Metal Gear MSX titles and three Metal Gear Solid games (plus spinoffs) to modern platforms. It didn't launch in the best way, but after a year of patching I'd recommend it wholeheartedly.

"However, if you reproduce the original work exactly as it is, some aspects can be difficult to play, so we adapted them… It's extremely difficult to balance honoring the original work with trying new things, so I'm always worrying about what we produce."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

As for the future of Metal Gear, Okamura claims "the next project hasn't been decided yet. There is both the possibility of a remake, or of trying something new. The Metal Gear series is like a capsule of video game history, from pixel art to cinematic experiences, so the method we use for each remake needs to be tailored to the game. We don't expect to apply the same methodology we used for Metal Gear Solid Delta on other games, rather, we want to consider what the best approach for each game would be."

And the million dollar question for Metal Gear fans: will the Master Collection Volume 2 release Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots from its PS3 prison? This is the one mainline game that has remained stubbornly locked to a single platform: it was Sony's biggest exclusive for PS3, and built with considerable Sony technical support to take full advantage of the console's ornery architecture. Problem is, this has made it a nightmare to port.

"At that time, quite unique solutions were required in order to get the desired 3D performance using the technological limitations of the hardware," says Okamura with a chuckle. "So MGS4 used a very particular code. Bringing it up to date would be pretty difficult."

