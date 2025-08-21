I hope everyone is ready to thirst over Resident Evil characters again because Jill Valentine is being immortalised in a gooner gacha
Nikke: Goddess of Victory is collaborating with Capcom's horror series.
I look at the time where we all collectively thirsted over Lady Dimitrescu through my fingers with mild embarrassment. It was Covid, we were all losing our minds… it made sense at that moment, alright?
I wouldn't say we've stopped going googly-eyed for horror waifus, but we've certainly become more conservative about it. Perhaps not for long, though, since gooner gacha game Nikke: Goddess of Victory just revealed a Resident Evil collaboration.
Lady Dimitrescu's presence in ShiftUp's shooter is still TBD, but we do know that Jill Valentine is going to be, er, jiggling away fighting raptures in the crossover event. If previous collaborations are anything to go by, though, we'll be seeing at least two or three units making an appearance in total.
For reference, here are some of the units we got from other collaboration events:
- Nier: Automata – 2B, A2, and a free Pascal
- Chainsaw Man – Power, Makima, and a free Himeno
- Re:Zero – Emilia, Rem, and a free Ram
- Evangelion – Two Asukas, two Reis, Mari, and a free Misato and Sakura
- Stellar Blade – EVE, Raven, and a free Lily
That means we're basically guaranteed to get at least one more Resi character announced before the event kicks off. I'd honestly be shocked if we didn't get either Ada Wong or the Lady herself, with maybe Ashley Graham making an appearance as a free unit.
I'm over here quietly hoping for Resident Evil 5's Sheva Alomar to make an appearance, personally. Sadly we won't be seeing a juicy Leon Kennedy showing up anytime soon—Nikke is strictly a girls' club, and Pascal's addition ruffled enough feathers at the time as it is.
There's no word on when the event is happening. The trailer just says "collaboration confirmed" right now, and if the Stellar Blade crossover is anything to go by, we could be waiting a good long while before it makes an appearance. I'd be willing to bet it'll be sometime between now and November's anniversary event, though.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
