The flood of Lady Dimitrescu fanart will drown us all and we will like it

Something about Lady Dimitrescu, the tall vampire lady from those Resident Evil Village trailers, is resonating with a lot of people who play videogames. Tired of sitting at home, we are perhaps collectively a more lustful bunch. I think of hugging anyone, literally anyone, and my skin tingles. Phew. Headrush.

So here comes Lady Dimitrescu, A) someone that most of the internet would gladly hug or at least accept praise from, and B) a terrifying monster made of bugs. Hearth and hell. She's also just cool, with that fancy dress and laidback let's-jab-a-scythe-through-this-guy's-foot-and-drag-him-around-the-dungeon attitude. And if you live in a damn castle, you're someone I want to know by default. (Please invite me to your castle parties.)

And yet, I'm still surprised to see such a flood of fanart roll in for Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters, months before Resident Evil Village comes out. Resident Evil 7's Jack certainly didn't get this treatment, though I guess it's not a surprise that the internet didn't get too revved up about drawing someone's unhealthy dad.

Scroll with me, slack jawed, not just at the imposing, powerful presence Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters radiate (please gut me), but at the quick turnaround on all the great art here. Artists are hammering out good stuff all over the place in such a wide range of styles, and it's still pouring in. Show some love by checking out their other work, following their socials, and spreading the good word.

Alright, now take a deep breath and commence scrolling.