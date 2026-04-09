Crimson Desert lets you watch NPCs build statues and bridges in real-time which Kingdom Come: Deliverance director thinks is 'absolutely insane'

Watching paint dry is drab. Tired. Boring. Watching half a dozen virtual lil' guys chisel away at a big hunk of stone to turn it into a statue? Now that's entertainment, baby.

Crimson Desert is a lot of game, both good and bad—it's ambition and scale cut with frustration and bizarre design choices. For every basic videogame staple it's lacking, it has some absurd niche feature to make up for it. The one that's been garnering the most attention lately is by far the NPC statue building.

A big part of Crimson Desert is managing and expanding a camp to regroup and rebuild the Greymane faction. Scouring Pywel for freeswords who'll join your cause and later go out on a variety of different missions for you or in-need citizens. Most of those missions are simple enough—estate security, logging and mining, or bits of farming and production here and there.

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More special missions are more involved, like erecting a statue for a nobleman or constructing a stone-carved symbol of the Greymanes that'll serve as a permanent reminder of Kliff and the crew's good deeds. And as one X user discovered (via GamesRadar), you can literally go to the construction site and watch them get to work over hours and hours.

99.999% of gamers will NEVER see this detail in Crimson Desert, yet Pearl Abyss decided to animate the slow process of a statue being carved 😳pic.twitter.com/m5qrKxDV02April 1, 2026

The timelapse footage shows the dispatched freeswords hammering, chiselling and carving away at the slab of rock from Sunday morning until Monday afternoon. In reality it's the same short animation looped for the entire time—with the statue evolving into a handful of different states as work progresses—rather than painstakingly animating 30-odd hours of craftsmanship. But I'm pretty sure I see the folks working on it bugger off for the night, which is a nice touch.

I've already built the statue in the footage, but I did have a mission requiring me to build a bridge in a different part of Pywel. I dispatched my crew and headed over to the site and lo and behold, the eight lucky freeswords I'd selected were there hammering away at some planks of wood. I would have stayed to watch the whole thing but, er, it's 35 in-game hours (one in-game minute is roughly five real-world seconds, so I'll let you do the maths) and I unfortunately have other things to do today.

The original X post did manage to catch the attention of Kingdom Come: Deliverance creative director and controversial figure Daniel Vávra, who reposted the video calling it "absolutely insane!" He then also pointed out "what is also insane is mapping save in a save menu on PC to R which you need to hold." If that ain't Crimson Desert in a nutshell, I dunno what is.