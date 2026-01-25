Cancelled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake claimed to have been 'close to the finish line'

News
By published

At least we'll always have The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Prince of Persia remake.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was one of six projects recently cancelled as part of a "major reset" of the company's internal structure. One day after the announcement, which included a promise that more "player-facing generative AI" was on the cards, Ubisoft shares dropped to their lowest value in more than 14 years.

Rubbing some salt in the wound, Reddit posts claiming to come from a developer who worked on the project say that "it was close to the finish line." The redditor, posting under the name SocramVelmar, wrote "Although the game was close to release, development stopped suddenly due to internal uncertainty and concerns around layoffs. With things unclear, some of the team moved on to other studios that offered more stability."

Basically, a failure's going to be worse for Ubisoft than cutting its losses even late in the production. Not just financially, but reputationally—and nowadays there's an expectation of post-launch support that means even a "finished" game isn't really finished, resulting in an even greater investment of resources.

SocramVelmar also says games like The Sands of Time struggled to find a place in Ubisoft's current direction. "There's been a big push toward large, open-world experiences for a while," they wrote, "and that makes it harder for tighter, linear games to find oxygen, even when they’re well loved. Sands of Time was always about pacing and flow, and that doesn't always line up with where priorities seem to be."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.