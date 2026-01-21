Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time Remake is cancelled as Ubisoft announces major internal restructuring and more layoffs and studio closures on the way

After years of trying and failing to get it out the door, Ubisoft has finally pulled the plug on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. The game is one of six projects, four of them unannounced, that were cancelled as part of a "major reset" of Ubisoft's internal structure that CEO Yves Guillemot says is "built to create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth."

"At the center of this transformation are our Creative Houses, integrated business units now combining production and publishing and therefore unifying the gamer relationship," Guillemot said in today's announcement.

"Each one is built around a clear genre and brand focus, with full responsibility and financial ownership, led by dedicated leadership teams. It is a radical move, relying on a more decentralized creative organization with faster decision making and best-in-class cross functional core services supporting and serving each Creative House."

If that "creative house" term sounds familiar, you're likely thinking of Vantage Studios, the Tencent-backed operation announced in 2025 that now holds control over the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games. Under the new organization, five such creative houses will exist, each of them "organized around a distinct creative genre and designed to concentrate deep expertise in specific types of player experiences," although the others don't have cool names yet.

It breaks down like this:

CH1 (Vantage Studios), focused on scaling and extending Ubisoft’s largest and established franchises to turn them into annual billionaire brands; Brands: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six

(Vantage Studios), focused on scaling and extending Ubisoft’s largest and established franchises to turn them into annual billionaire brands; CH2 dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooter experiences; Brands including The Division, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell

dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooter experiences; CH3 designed to operate a roster of select, sharp Live experiences; Brands including For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, Skull & Bones

designed to operate a roster of select, sharp Live experiences; CH4 dedicated to immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes; Brands including Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, Beyond Good & Evil

dedicated to immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes; CH5 focused on reclaiming position in casual and family-friendly games. Brands including Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, Hasbro

focused on reclaiming position in casual and family-friendly games.

(Ubisoft did not define what a "billionaire brand" is but considering that this is the same crew that gave us "quadruple-A games" I'm going to assume it just means they expect them to make a whole lot of money.)

The internal overhaul will see the cancellation of six games including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, as mentioned, as well as delays to seven other games, all currently unnamed.

Layoffs and studio closures at Ubisoft will also continue: Following cuts at Ubisoft Massive and RedLynx, and the closures of Ubisoft's Halifax and Stockholm studios, Ubisoft said it is "accelerating its cost reduction initiatives as part of the transformation of its operating model," as it continues "rightsizing the organization and focusing resources on core value-creating activities, notably through further restructuring and strict hiring discipline across all functions."

"We will also selectively close several studios and continue restructurings throughout the Group," Guillemot said in today's announcement. "While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary for us to build a more focused, efficient and sustainable organization over the long term."