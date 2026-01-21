Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time Remake is cancelled as Ubisoft announces major internal restructuring and more layoffs and studio closures on the way
The Sands of Time Remake is one of six projects that have been cancelled in the overhaul, along with seven more that are delayed.
After years of trying and failing to get it out the door, Ubisoft has finally pulled the plug on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. The game is one of six projects, four of them unannounced, that were cancelled as part of a "major reset" of Ubisoft's internal structure that CEO Yves Guillemot says is "built to create the conditions for a return to sustainable growth."
"At the center of this transformation are our Creative Houses, integrated business units now combining production and publishing and therefore unifying the gamer relationship," Guillemot said in today's announcement.
"Each one is built around a clear genre and brand focus, with full responsibility and financial ownership, led by dedicated leadership teams. It is a radical move, relying on a more decentralized creative organization with faster decision making and best-in-class cross functional core services supporting and serving each Creative House."
If that "creative house" term sounds familiar, you're likely thinking of Vantage Studios, the Tencent-backed operation announced in 2025 that now holds control over the Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games. Under the new organization, five such creative houses will exist, each of them "organized around a distinct creative genre and designed to concentrate deep expertise in specific types of player experiences," although the others don't have cool names yet.
It breaks down like this:
- CH1 (Vantage Studios), focused on scaling and extending Ubisoft’s largest and established franchises to turn them into annual billionaire brands;
- Brands: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six
- CH2 dedicated to competitive and cooperative shooter experiences;
- Brands including The Division, Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell
- CH3 designed to operate a roster of select, sharp Live experiences;
- Brands including For Honor, The Crew, Riders Republic, Brawlhalla, Skull & Bones
- CH4 dedicated to immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes;
- Brands including Anno, Might & Magic, Rayman, Prince of Persia, Beyond Good & Evil
- CH5 focused on reclaiming position in casual and family-friendly games.
- Brands including Just Dance, Idle Miner Tycoon, Ketchapp, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Uno, Hasbro
(Ubisoft did not define what a "billionaire brand" is but considering that this is the same crew that gave us "quadruple-A games" I'm going to assume it just means they expect them to make a whole lot of money.)
The internal overhaul will see the cancellation of six games including Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, as mentioned, as well as delays to seven other games, all currently unnamed.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Layoffs and studio closures at Ubisoft will also continue: Following cuts at Ubisoft Massive and RedLynx, and the closures of Ubisoft's Halifax and Stockholm studios, Ubisoft said it is "accelerating its cost reduction initiatives as part of the transformation of its operating model," as it continues "rightsizing the organization and focusing resources on core value-creating activities, notably through further restructuring and strict hiring discipline across all functions."
"We will also selectively close several studios and continue restructurings throughout the Group," Guillemot said in today's announcement. "While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary for us to build a more focused, efficient and sustainable organization over the long term."
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.