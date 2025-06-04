Almost exactly 5 years after it was announced, Capcom's astronaut action game Pragmata finally has a release date: 'It's real'

PRAGMATA - First Contact Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Five years ago, Capcom showed off what was at the time one of the very first "next-gen" games for the PlayStation 5: Pragmata, an action game seemingly starring an astronaut and a little girl. Three years ago, it not only wasn't out yet, but was apparently so far from complete that Capcom felt compelled to release another trailer to indicate it'd been delayed indefinitely.

Well, props to Capcom for sticking with it. Whatever went off track with Pragmata's development, it seems like it may now be sorted out. A trailer at today's State of Play declared Pragmata will be out in 2026 with a note at the end: "It's real xD."

Though the new trailer debuted during a PlayStation event, as expected from Capcom it's also confirmed for Steam. The developer calls it a "science fiction action adventure with its own unique hacking twist," which we see a bit of in the trailer. The little girl Diana, who's an android, rides on astronaut Hugh's shoulder and can hack robots in combat.

We still don't know much about Pragmata considering how long it's been in development, but presumably that'll change now that it has a firm(?) release date.