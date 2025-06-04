Almost exactly 5 years after it was announced, Capcom's astronaut action game Pragmata finally has a release date: 'It's real'
But it's still a wait: Pragmata's due in 2026.
Five years ago, Capcom showed off what was at the time one of the very first "next-gen" games for the PlayStation 5: Pragmata, an action game seemingly starring an astronaut and a little girl. Three years ago, it not only wasn't out yet, but was apparently so far from complete that Capcom felt compelled to release another trailer to indicate it'd been delayed indefinitely.
Well, props to Capcom for sticking with it. Whatever went off track with Pragmata's development, it seems like it may now be sorted out. A trailer at today's State of Play declared Pragmata will be out in 2026 with a note at the end: "It's real xD."
Though the new trailer debuted during a PlayStation event, as expected from Capcom it's also confirmed for Steam. The developer calls it a "science fiction action adventure with its own unique hacking twist," which we see a bit of in the trailer. The little girl Diana, who's an android, rides on astronaut Hugh's shoulder and can hack robots in combat.
We still don't know much about Pragmata considering how long it's been in development, but presumably that'll change now that it has a firm(?) release date.
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
