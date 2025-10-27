A brainrot-themed Roblox game is taking a brainrot-themed Fortnite game to court for being 'a copy'

News
By published

I am tired of Earth. These people. I am tired of being caught in the tangle of their lives.

Steal a Brainrot character in base with brainrots in the background
(Image credit: Roblox)

If there's one thing Roblox players seem to love as of late, it's brainrot. You've got the Plants vs. Zombies-inspired brainrot game, Brainrot Evolution, and one of the biggest brainrot games going, Steal A Brainrot. If that sentence has you feeling about 150 years old, just bear with me, because it's only going to get worse from here.

Steal A Brainrot—a Roblox custom game where you hoard collectible meme characters in exchange for virtual currency, of which PC Gamer evergreen writer Kara Philips said "sensory overload is a complete understatement"—has filed a complaint against Stealing Brainrots, a Fortnite custom game which the Steal a Brainrot team at Spyder Games alleges is "a copy."

The suit states Stealing Brainrots "copies [Steal A Brainrot's] protectable expressions," giving examples like "user interface elements … in-game objects, artwork, level design, animations, design aesthetics," and increasingly nebulous stuff like "the selection and coordination of game elements, colors, and shapes."

I suppose Spyder Games takes issue with the fact that it's a brainrot theft game specifically, but as Aftermath spotted in its report on this, there are much larger clones in Fortnite. Steal A Brainrot's legal representative, attorney Adam Starr, told Aftermath they had no choice but to act: "We always prefer to resolve these matters cooperatively, but when necessary we will take appropriate legal steps to safeguard our IP.”

Roblox codesDress to Impress codesBlue Lock Rivals codesBlox Fruits codesFisch codesArise Crossover codes
Roblox codes

Roblox codes: Cross-game freebies
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Arise Crossover codes: Beat 'em up gear

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.