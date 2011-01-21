Football Manager comes out on top for 2010

Statistics for new retails sales across 2010 have been released, and it's been a big year for SEGA with Football Manager 2011 and 2010 taking the titles of first and second best-selling PC games., respectively. Read on for the full top 10.

The top 10 PC games in 2010 were:



1 - Football Manager 2011



2 - Football Manager 2010



2 - The Sims 3



4 - World of WarCraft: Cataclysm



5 - StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty



6 - The Sims 3: Ambitions



7 - Battlefield: Bad Company 2



8 - Call of Duty: Black Ops



9 - The Sims 3: Design & High-Tech Stuff



10 - The Sims 3: World Adventures

The chart, which only includes new retail purchases and not Steam sales, shows that the world continues to love The Sims and are still enthralled by Blizzard's games. PC gamers were also less enthusiastic about Call of Duty this year; Black Ops came in at number one for both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms, but failed to impact the Top 5 on PC.

[via MCV ]