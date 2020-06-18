How to complete the Fortnite Aquaman challenges and get the skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With Fortnite Season 3, Epic Games is offering to let you play in an Aquaman skin—and not just normie Aquaman. Shirtless Jason Momoa Aquaman. The best kind of aquatic superhero. Epic won't give him to you for free, though. Much like Deadpool's challenges in Season 2, you'll have to complete a bunch of challenges to earn him.

Here's how to complete each Aquaman challenge in Fortnite.

How to start the Fortnite Aquaman challenges

First things first, here are the two Aquaman skins you'll get for eventually completing the challenges.

The first step to starting the Fortnite Aquaman challenges is buying the Season 3 battle pass for at least 1,000 V-Bucks, or the deluxe battle pass for 2,500 V-Bucks that gets you automatically leveled up further. That will unlock the Aquaman challenges on the challenge list in the battle pass menu.

Here are all the challenges so far:

- Use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location (this is the only challenge so far).

To use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location, you'll first need to find one. Head to the Fortilla location in the southwest portion of the map. It's the big sea shanty town you saw in the Season 3 trailer. You'll find a whirlpool at the southern end of town. If you're flying in from above, look for the large whirl in the water, not the smaller splashes that mark where fish are. I noticed you have to be swimming, not in a boat, to complete this challenge. Simply swim into the whirlpool and you'll be shot into the sky, completing the challenge.

And that's it so far. More challenges will be added as the season goes on, and we'll be updating this page as we go along, so make sure to check back every week.

