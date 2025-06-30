Palworld just got a huge Terraria-themed update, which as it turns out is a lot less ridiculous than Silent Bob in Warzone
New friendship mechanics and a fishing minigame accompany familiar foes from Terraria.
You might know Palworld for its jaw-dropping player counts, its uncanny resemblance to the world's biggest media franchise, or its legal battle with Nintendo over that last thing I mentioned. Despite all the hubbub, it's just a pretty alright survival crafting game full of cute monster buddies parodying (or ripping off, depending on how cynical you are) Pokémon. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, I suppose, and now it's doing its best Terraria impression—though it's a collaborative effort this time.
The Tides of Terraria update dropped last week and delivered a hefty supply of new equipment, dungeons, and enemies inspired by Terraria, including the Moon Lord boss familiar to anyone acquainted with Terraria's endgame. More than just a handful of token additions, it's a pretty big update that seems to substantially beef up its early access build whether you care about Terraria or not.
To that end, there's also a bunch of new stuff unrelated to the crossover, like a trio of new islands replete with original Pals, a fishing minigame, a salvage system for breaking down sea rubbish, and the new ability to "sleep together with your Pals," which is a pastime that's only as weird as you make it.
The patch has players busy as ever befriending and arming their little blorbos, with SteamDB showing Palworld has hit 100,000 concurrent players several times in the last week.
The pairing, which apparently happened because of a cold DM sent between devs, does make a bit of sense. Both games are breakout survival-craft hits from independent developers, and they both feature enough cartoony monsters and lush forests for the aesthetics to have some overlap. While I'm not huge on the glut of crossovers in entertainment these days, an organic collaboration between indie teams is a little less banal than He-Man ending up in Call of Duty or whatever.
Terraria's set to get its own Palworld-themed additions in the hotly anticipated 1.4.5 update, but no launch window has been announced for that just yet. If you're keen to give Palworld a shot, it's going for $22.49 on Steam through July 10.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.