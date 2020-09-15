How to complete all Tony Stark Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

So you've made it to the end of Fortnite season 4 battle pass and you've got your Tony Stark skin. Now it's time to suit up and get the Iron Man skin. To do that, you'll need to complete the Tony Stark Awakening Challenges that unlock at tier 100.

That's easier said than done, though. No hero can get by solely on their own, so we've whipped up this helpful guide to show you how to complete the Tony Stark Awakening challenges and get the Iron Man skin.

Don't forget that we also have Awakening Challenge guides for Thor, Groot, She-Hulk, Storm, Doctor Doom, Mystique, and the special Wolverine challenges.

Tony Stark Awakening Challenge: Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A fairly easy challenge, once you find a Whiplash car. If you don't remember, that's the flashy sports car that was introduced in season 3. It's the the one that looks like a McLaren...or a Lamborghini...OK, so I don't know cars, but it's the fastest and fanciest one by far.

Car spawning in Fortnite is still a little weird, but I've regularly found a Whiplash at the gas station on the west side of Sweaty Sands.

After you find a Whiplash, all you have to do is find a decent stretch of road and speed up to 88 miles per hour. You'll need to use boost to do this, most likely. Don't forget that this challenge only works if you have the Tony Stark skin equipped.

Tony Stark Awakening Challenge: Use an upgrade bench as Tony Stark

Another easy challenge. Just gather up enough materials to upgrade a weapon at an upgrade bench. There's one at almost every named (and some unmarked) POI's. I've included a map of some below in case you need a reference.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tony Stark Awakening Challenges: Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark workshop

The final challenge. All you need to do is head to the relatively new Stark Industries POI. The Stark Workshop is located on the west side of the building, so just smash your way through the wall on the exterior and head inside. There's a chance that Iron Man (the enemy NPC) and some Stark Robots may be inside, so be careful.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Then, just walk up to the platform in the middle of the room, open up your emote wheel, choose the single emote available, and you'll transform from Tony Stark into the Iron Man suit.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Congratulations, you've finished the Fortnite season 4 battle pass. Feels pretty great, huh? You can now use the "Suit Up" emote while having the Tony Stark skin equipped to turn into Iron Man. By this point in the battle pass, you should also have the incredibly awesome Mark 90 Flight Pack glider, which basically gives Iron Man (or any character) a pair of robot wings. There's also the Mark 85 energy blade harvesting tool, which might be the closest us Fortnite players ever get to Halo's energy sword.

Don't forget that we've got other Fortnite guides and news, including our Wolverine challenge guide.