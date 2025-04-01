Marvel Rivals Season 2 release date, potential characters, and more

After an absolutely packed pre-season and debut season, Marvel Rivals Season 2 is just around the corner, bringing more new characters, maps, and, of course, a brand-new battle pass. While it's expected to be smaller than Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, there's still plenty to look forward to in the second major update.

Just ahead of the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 2, there have already been updates to add the pick-up bundle and costume coin system, which could provide a simple method of completing your supersuit wardrobe going forward.

Below, you'll find out everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 2 right now. With the release date fast approaching, I'll update this guide as soon as NetEase officially opens the floodgates to reveal all the new content, too.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will launch on Tuesday, April 11, 2025, at 1 am PST / 4 am EST / 9 am GMT, based on the in-game countdown to the end of Season 1.

While Season 2 is expected to be a bit smaller—fewer characters, maps and so on—than Season 1, it should also last around three months, with Season 2.5 (the mid-season update) arriving in late May.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 characters

NetEase has yet to officially announce the Season 2 characters, but in-game teases pretty clearly suggest Blade, with leaks pointing towards Emma Frost and Ultron fighting for the second spot.

Blade has featured heavily in the story of Season 1, when he was captured by Dracula as vampires take over New York. Adding even more fuel to the fire, the new Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park map includes the vampiric vampire hunter himself in chains. It's a pretty cool detail, though it's hard to rationalise why I'm not freeing this hero myself each time I walk past him. Most likely, he'll break free and join the roster to kickstart Season 2, possibly as a Duelist.

Moving into the land of speculation, there have been plenty of leaks backing up Ultron or Emma Frost. According to these leaks, Ultron is a highly mobile Strategist, able to heal his allies using drones. As a frequent Strategist player, I hope Ultron will counter annoying dive heroes like Spider-Man, who never fail to ruin my day.

On the other hand, Emma Frost is believed to be a Vanguard, using her mutant powers to reinforce her skin to mitigate damage and create space for the team. She's also a strong psychic, which could play into her potential frontline playstyle. After how much fun I've been having as The Thing, it'll be hard to get me to swap, but I'm interested in seeing what Emma Frost could bring to the small Vanguard roster.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 content

With an eclectic roster of superheroes, new characters undoubtedly eat up the spotlight. However, new maps, modes, events and the like are just as important to keep the game fresh. With over 300 hours in Marvel Rivals already, finding cheeky new hiding spots on maps and using them in ranked has been keeping me playing.

NetEase has yet to reveal any of the new features and content coming in Season 2, though we know we'll be getting at least one new map. I wouldn't be surprised if we had two, though: one at launch and one alongside the midseason update.

Like Season 1, we can also expect a variety of in-game events that bring new modes and free skins to earn in return for a bit of grinding. Nothing's ever truly free, obviously.