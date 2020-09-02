Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges guide: How to get She-Hulk in Fortnite

Fortnite season 4 brings about a wealth of new challenges for players powering their way through the battle pass. With every major skin being a Marvel character, Epic has added in "Awakening Challenges" that, once completed, let each hero transform into their superhero alter ego. Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk is one such character.

If you want to turn Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk, you'll need to complete all three Awakening Challenges available as part of level 29 in the season 4 battle pass. Doing that involves finding a couple specific places on the map, so we've whipped up this helpful guide to get you that green. Here's how to complete the Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Jennifer Walters Awakening Challenges

Step 1: Buy the season 4 battle pass. You can't access any character's Awakening Challenges without it. Then make sure you climb your way to level 29.

Challenge 1: Visit Jennifer Walter's office as Jennifer Walters. This obviously requires you to equip the Jennifer Walters skin, which you should already have from level 22.

Challenge 2: Eliminate Doctor Doom's henchmen as Jennifer Walters. This requires you to eliminate three henchmen at Doom's Domain, which is just Pleasant Park with some new buildings.

Challenge 3: Emote after smashing a vase as Jennifer Walters.

Thankfully, that's it. After smashing a vase and emoting, your Jennifer Walters skin can transform into She-Hulk (and back) at any time by using the "Gamma Overload" emote.

Congrats. You've officially got the She-Hulk skin in Fortnite. Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides, including the Groot Awakening Challenges, Thor Awakening Challenges, and more.

