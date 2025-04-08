How to get Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite

Sabrina Carpenter has debuted in Fortnite as part of Season 8 in Fortnite Festival, so if you've been looking for a new skin to shake up your wardrobe, then now's your chance at getting something glamorous. Sabrina's skins and styles will be available for the entire season, which will come to a close on June 1, 2025, giving you plenty of time to unlock her or at least save up your V-Bucks to do so.

There are two different Sabrina Carpenter skins up for grabs this season, with four different outfits on the cards, and luckily they're pretty straightforward to unlock given you've got the virtual cash. You won't need to complete any quests or missions to do so, and they'll be available all season long. Here's what you need to do to get this pop princess in your game.

How to unlock Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite through the Music Pass

The fastest way to unlock Sabrina Carpenter is by buying the season's Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. Or, if you're already subscribed to Fortnite Crew, you'll automatically unlock this season's pass. Unlocking Sabrina this way will give you the yellow babydoll dress style. But, you'll also get to unlock a yellow bodysuit variant further down the pass if you're a dedicated player, as well as a multitude of other awards that justify the price.

More Sabrina Carpenter rewards are available through the Music Pass, which might make it seem more appealing and worthwhile than just buying the skin outright. Throughout the season, you'll be able to unlock "Juno" and "Nonsense" jam tracks alongside two guitars, an emote, and a banner icon all themed around Sabrina Carpenter.

How to unlock Sabrina Carpenter in Fortnite through the in-game shop

If you'd rather not put in the extra work or commit to a Music Pass, you can also buy a Sabrina Carpenter skin from the item shop. This will be available throughout the season, which concludes on June 1, 2025. If you buy the Tour-Ready skin on its own, it'll cost you 1,500 V-Bucks. But, you can also buy "A Sweet Little Bundle" bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, which seems a little more worthwhile. The bundle includes the following items:

Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter style

SC heart purse back bling

Please Please Please emote

Taste emote

Cute cutout contrail

Sabrina's Mic

Please Please Please jam track

The Tour-Ready style also comes in two colors, pastel pink and baby blue, which you'll unlock automatically once you've purchased either the bundle or the skin on its own. A Lego version of the skin is also automatically unlocked once you've made a purchase.