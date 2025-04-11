As you'd expect from a new update, Marvel Rivals Season 2 brings tons of events you can complete for all sorts of free goodies. In fact, it's better than ever, as there are two events giving away great skins right now. While the Wanda's Chaos Gown event simply asks you to play some matches, the Cerebro Database event is much more complicated, at least at first glance.

Thanks to stacked menus, confusing terminology, and a hefty task ahead of you, this Marvel Rivals Season 2 event is a head-scratcher compared to what we're used to. But you'll need to power through it to earn the Flower Maiden Mantis costume, so it's well worth the effort. Let's face it, the collector in us all would want to nab the skin even if it sucked, but that's beside the point.

How to complete the Cerebro Database event in Marvel Rivals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase) (Image credit: NetEase)

The Cerebro Database event features four challenge sections, represented by different characters: Emma Frost, Wolverine, Black Panther, and Namor. Complete all four challenges and you'll earn the Flora Maiden skin for Mantis.

To accomplish these challenges, you need to beat individual missions in each section to form a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line on the board.

Importantly, you don't need to beat all the missions within each individual challenge; just enough to form a line. You're best off completing the easiest missions and ignoring the rest. Here's my suggestions:

Emma Frost challenge : Complete missions one to three to create a horizontal line in the top row.

: Complete missions one to three to create a horizontal line in the top row. Wolverine challenge : Complete missions four to six to create a horizontal line in the middle row.

: Complete missions four to six to create a horizontal line in the middle row. Black Panther challenge : Currently unavailable.

: Currently unavailable. Namor challenge: Currently unavailable.

You're likely to complete some odd missions here and there, since most are actually pretty easy to do by accident, but aiming for these ones will let you finish the event fast.

The Black Panther and Namor challenge sections are time-gated to a later date. I'll add details on which missions to complete in these sections when they become available in-game.

Other than the Flower Maiden Mantis costume, you'll also earn heaps of chrono tokens and units, and profile customisation options such as nameplates and sprays, though we all know the free skin is the biggest treat here.