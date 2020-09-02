Groot Awakening Challenge guide: How to get the Rocket emote in Fortnite

The Groot Awakening Challenges in Fortnite season 4 are your chance to earn a special emote with Rocket Raccoon. The furry little fireball, and Groot's best friend in the whole universe, can only be obtained by finishing Groot's Awakening Challenges. Like other superheroes on the season 4 battle pass, Groot/the player has to complete three challenges in order to unlock the special cosmetic associated with their character, like She-Hulk.

That's easier said than done, however. As tough as Groot is, he'll need you to guide him to the right places. To that end, we've whipped up this guide to completing the Groot Awakening challenges, and we'll show you how to earn the "Battle Brothers" emote.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to finish the Groot Awakening Challenges

Step 1: You need to buy the season 4 battle pass. You can't access the Awakening Challenges for any skin if you don't have that.

Step 2: Grind your way to level 46 of the battle pass. That's where the Groot Awakening Challenges unlock.

Challenge 1: Plant a seed on a heart-shaped island as Groot.

Challenge 2: Emote as Groot at a friendship monument.

Thankfully, those are the only two challenges. Once you've performed an emote at the friendship monument, Rocket will become available as a back bling cosmetic and hover around Groot's back

If you're looking for the other season 4 skin Awakening Challenges, check out our guide to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, or check out our Wolverine skin challenge guide. If you're looking for more rare back bling, we've also got a guide to getting Baby Groot.

Don't forget that we've got tons of other Fortnite guides for season 4, and we'll be updating our Fortnite hub with every update's patch notes and more.