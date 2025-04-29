Fortnite's rarest collaboration has returned to the store after a 1,794 day absence

Waiting for a missed skin to return in the Fortnite shop is, at times, a trying task. Even more so if you're gunning for a collaboration—some return pretty regularly, while others disappear into the vault for hundreds or even thousands of days, often with no indication of when (or even if) they'll return.

Take the Borderlands Psycho skin, for example. First introduced in August 2019—just before Borderlands 3 launched—it returned a handful of times before vanishing entirely after May 31, 2020. Now, after almost five years, it's back in the store to purchase once more.

The Psycho bundle comes with the main man himself, plus a Claptrap back bling and some buzz axes to hack away with, and will set players back 2,000 V-bucks. Even as someone who isn't a massive Borderlands head, it's a pretty sweet-looking skin, and even sweeter that people who jumped on the Fortnite bandwagon in the last five years finally have the chance to pick it up themselves.

That hasn't stopped some people being pissy about it, mind. Both the X and TikTok posts are flooded with folk asking for an OG version—usually an alternative colourway for original owners—and even complaints about Psycho's return lowering people's account value.

It also turns out that, for the last few years, codes for the Psycho bundle have been going for a ridiculous amount of money. A cursory Google search shows results for anywhere in the realm of £700 to £1000 ($900 to $1300) which is, quite frankly, a baffling sum to waste on an in-game cosmetic.

I'm sure some of those key sellers won't be too happy about the re-run, but I'm all here for more cosmetics making a return. Virtual scarcity is silly, and I think we should be putting less stock in "rarity" of things that just happened to be in a paid shop when you were playing and someone else was not.

Psycho's return now leaves Kratos as the rarest collaboration skin, last seen over 1,500 days ago in March 2021 according to third-party site Fortnite.gg. Keeping hope for all the God of War fans that he'll make a return eventually—at least you're not an Arcane fan being told Jinx and Vi aren't coming back anytime soon.