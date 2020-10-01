Where does Wolverine spawn in Fortnite?

The final Wolverine challenge is here, and it's time to face the yellow-suited slasher himself. To complete all the Wolverine challenges, you need to defeat Wolverine. After that, you'll have officially unlocked the Wolverine skin.

Be warned: Wolverine is easily the most dangerous boss you've ever faced in Fortnite, and there's a reason Epic recommends to tackle this with three other friends. Wolverine is able to run extremely fast and has two incredibly damaging slice attacks.

Wolverine spawn location

The map above is a rough approximation of where you can find Wolverine. While some bosses like Doctor Doom and Iron Man hang out around the same POI, Wolverine's location is much wider. He tends to favor Weeping Woods, but he can also be found further to the south in the upper stretches of Slurpy Swamp.

If you manage to score a helicopter, follow that red trail from the south up to Weeping Woods. If you turn on the "visualize sound effects" option in the settings menu, you may be able to hear/see Wolverine's footsteps from far away, as boss sound effects are louder than regular enemy players.

Once you've got your sights on Wolverine, try to maintain a distance from him, or keep some sort of object or vehicle between the two of you. He'll close the gap on you within seconds, so you need to make every shot count. If he manages to get up in your face, retreat around the object (it could be a tree, a building, or maybe a helicopter), and his AI will have to figure out how to get around it. Wolverine likes to smash through objects rather than go around them, so you can use that to your advantage to get in a few easy shots.

Deal enough damage to Wolverine and he'll go down, meaning all you have to do is shoot a few more rounds into him to properly eliminate him. He'll drop his super power as a mythic-level weapon, allowing you to slash enemies with reckless abandon.

Here's our guide to all the Wolverine challenges in Fortnite if you need assistance with completing the list. Don't forget to complete all the Fortnite birthday challenges for some extra cosmetics, and you'll need to complete the Awakening Challenges for each character to unlock their special skins and emotes.