Where to find the Sentinel Head at Dirty Docks in Fortnite

Looking for the Fortnite Sentinel Head at Dirty Docks? Fortnite players have been eagerly awaiting their opportunity to score the Wolverine outfit, completing each Fortnite Wolverine skin challenge as they unlock in-game, and this is your next one. While most other Marvel characters are included in the Fortnite Season 4 battle pass, as with Groot, Thor, and more, Wolverine's iconic yellow suit requires players to go the extra mile.

Now we're in week 3 of the fourth season of Chapter 2, you must find the Sentinel head at Dirty Docks in Fortnite if you want the skin. That said, it's a little off the beaten path, so here's a guide to help you complete this challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Sentinel Head location in Dirty Docks

So while the challenge indicates the Sentinel Head is located at Dirty Docks, that's not quite the case. On the image above, you'll see it's located a little southwest of the marine area. Once you're in the general area, the robotic body is so huge you can't really miss it. So, 'head' up to it, interact with it, and you'll have completed the challenge.

For your trouble, you'll get the Sentinel head back bling, so you at least get a little something while you wait for the main prize. It's definitely a little less immense than the actual Sentinels you'll find around the Fortnite map, but it's a decent cosmetic. It even sports a slashes like the ones you hunted down for the Fortnite claw marks challenge in week 1, which is fun.