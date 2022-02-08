How to get the Korek Charm in Dying Light 2

Looking for the Korek Charm in Dying Light 2? Your weapons suffer durability loss to the point where you need to either discard them or sell them as you make your way through Villedor. We've got a guide that explains how to repair weapons , but what if you could get your hands on a mod that essentially gives your weapon infinite durability? That's where the Korek Charm comes in.

The Korek Charm is a mod that adds +500 durability to any weapon, and it can be added and removed as many times as you want. It's a bit of a pain to get hold of the blueprint, and there are very specific steps you need to take—this isn't an item that you'll just stumble on by chance unless you're fortunate. Here's how to get the Dying Light 2 Korek Charm.

Dying Light 2 Korek Charm: Where to find the blueprint

First you need to access the top of the VNC Tower—it's the tallest building in the Central Loop, so it's hard to miss. The easiest way to get to it is to take the lift, which is accessible once you've completed the Broadcast story mission. It's also possible to reach the top with some well-placed grappling hooks, but this is far more challenging.

Once you reach the top of the VNC Tower, glide to the building with a white pole in the centre, to the southwest. There's a generator here you can interact with, so take the red cable, open it, and attach the cable to the socket. Next—while still holding on to the cable—turn around and drop off the wooden plank to the east. Drop through the window below, then drop again to the next one below that. You should find a red generator here.

Attach the cable to this generator, then cross over to the opposite side of the room to find a green generator. Take the red cable from here and plug it in, then exit through the window just to your right, again while still holding this new cable. Drop down twice more until you find the room with another red generator. Plug the cable in here just like you did earlier, then cross to the other side to the green generator, take the red cable and plug it in.

With the new cable in hand, head outside and to the left to find another wooden plank overhanging the edge. Glide or grapple your way down here and then turn back towards the building you just came from to find another wooden plank. Drop to the ground below, then head north and enter the building on your left. There's another generator on the wall in front of you, so plug the cable in here. Now you need to interact with the defense system panel to the right.

Open the double doors to your right and head down the short corridor to the room at the end. There's a coffee table immediately in front of you with square cushions around it, and you need to sit on these in a specific order. Start with the yellow one next to the red lantern, then make your way counterclockwise around the others, ensuring you don't miss the tiny cushion directly in front of the TV.

The last cushions you should sit on are closest to the door where you entered the room. Stay here and keep an eye on the coffee table. After around 30 seconds, the Korek Charm blueprint will appear. Phew!