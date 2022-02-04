Want to know how to repair weapons in Dying Light 2? Nothing lasts forever, and that’s certainly true for your arsenal in Villedor. The game has a unique way of handling weapon repairs and durability, which it doesn’t tell you about.

Since nobody likes to be stuck in a den full of zombies with nothing but their bare hands, here’s everything you need to know about the Dying Light 2 weapon repair system.

Can you repair weapons in Dying Light 2?

Yes, you can. However, you have to invest a few hours of game time before you get to this point. So if you’re a beginner, there’s no other option than to use weapons until their durability meter runs out. After that, just throw them away or sell them to a vendor.

This probably speaks for itself, but that also means it’s necessary to take several weapons with you whenever you go out. There’s plenty of good zombie-smashing stuff lying around the streets and ruins of Villedor, but best not to push your luck.

How to repair weapons using mods

You can repair weapons in Dying Light 2 by installing weapon mods. Every individual mod restores 50 durability points, so that makes a total of +150 durability if the weapon has three modification slots. Note that you can’t install another mod once all the slots are full, so your weapon will eventually break. These mods merely delay the inevitable.

There’s also a special modification blueprint to decrease a weapon’s durability loss even further: Reinforcement. According to the description, this grip mod decreases durability loss by 100 percent at maximum upgrade level. Unfortunately, it seems that weapons with this mod equipped will still lose durability somehow. It just makes the process very slow.

To install a modification blueprint, open your inventory and hover over the weapons. Press C to open the modification menu. You need to buy the blueprints from Craftmasters, but you can equip the mods by yourself.

Dying Light 2 repair weapon tips

Just a few more things to keep in mind before you start repairing your weapons: