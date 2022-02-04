All the Dying Light 2 Inhibitors we've found so far

Dying Light 2 Inhibitors are the most important collectable in the game, as you need them to upgrade your health and stamina levels. Higher health and stamina levels, in turn, are needed to unlock certain combat and parkour skills. So if you want to become the fastest and strongest Pilgrim the post-apocalyptic world has ever seen, you need to start looking for as many Dying Light 2 Inhibitor locations as possible.

The thing is, there are 126 of them. To see how many of these legendary consumables you’ve already got, check the Skills tab in your menu. Missing some? Then here are all the ones I've found so far—I'll update this guide when I've completed my collection.

How to find Inhibitors in Dying Light 2

Inhibitors are usually hidden in GRE containers. If you’re near one, your GRE Access Key will help you find it (check the lower left corner of your screen). You will also hear a voice that says: "Inhibitor container detected" or "Inhibitor container nearby". If you’re less than 10 meters away, you’ll see the container’s location marker pop up on the screen.

Inhibitor containers are found in the following locations:

GRE Quarantines: The Inhibitor crates are hidden inside a building full of Infected.

The Inhibitor crates are hidden inside a building full of Infected. GRE Anomalies: The Inhibitor is next to a special Infected. You have to take down the monster first.

The Inhibitor is next to a special Infected. You have to take down the monster first. Military airdrops: Usually (and inconveniently) on top of very high buildings.

Usually (and inconveniently) on top of very high buildings. Metro stations: They tend to appear in stations after powering them.

They tend to appear in stations after powering them. Random locations: Some of them are just sitting inside a pretty ordinary building, waiting to be discovered. These crates are the hardest to find.

How to get your first Dying Light 2 Inhibitors

To get the first six Inhibitors and unlock the feature, simply play through the main questline. You will get the first three from Hakon right after an incident at the Bazaar, and the second during the Markers of Plague quest. From that moment onwards, you’re free to look for them yourself.

All the Dying Light 2 Inhibitor locations we've found so far

Below you'll find every Dying Light 2 Inhibitor location I’ve found so far. As the Inhibitors come in stacks of one to four, I’ve put the number in brackets behind every description.

Old Villedor - North

(Image credit: Techland)

Jump on the balcony, then find the room with the hole in the roof. You’ll come across this location during The Only Way Out (2x)

Top floor, next to rooftop opening. You’ll see it during Unruly Brother (2x)

Reach the door using the suspension bridge, then open the door on your left. Part of The Raid quest (2x)

Near the top of the water tower (2x)

In the building south of the Bandit Camp. You’ll also come across it during The Raid quest (3x)

GRE Anomaly (2x)

Inside the GRE Quarantine building (4x)

Inside the GRE Quarantine building (4x)

In the Hayward Square Metro Station, after unlocking it. It’s near your bed (1x)

Old Villedor - South

(Image credit: Techland)

GRE Anomaly (2x)

GRE Anomaly (2x)

Next to the bridge, in the water (1x)

Central loop - North

(Image credit: Techland)

Inside Metro Station Downtown Court, not far from the entrance (2x)

Inside the Electrical Station (2x)

Inside the Newalls Crossing Metro Station. Find it in the bathroom next to your bed after powering the station (1x)

Top of a high building. You’ll see it during the Orders quest (2x)

Highest floor of a smaller flat, it has open doors on both sides (1x)

Just north of the giant VNC tower. It’s inside a green military transport container in front of the tower’s entrance (1x)

GRE Quarantine building (4x)

GRE Quarantine building (4x)

Central Loop - South

(Image credit: Techland)

GRE Quarantine building (4x)

GRE Anomaly (2x)

Good luck clearing those GRE buildings! Stay tuned for more Dtying Light 2 Inhibitor locations soon.