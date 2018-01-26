Dragon Ball FighterZ PC graphics settings, keybindings, and quality comparison

Dragon Ball FighterZ is here, and good lord, does it look nice and shiny on PC. We've put together a quick reference guide of what you need to know about the PC build after checking out the graphics options, keybindings, and other features of the PC version. Here's a look at the menus and options of Dragon Ball FighterZ on PC.

System requirements

According to the Steam page, this is what you'll need to run DBFZ on PC. The graphics card requirements are pretty light; the GTX 660 is more than five years old.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)"

Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz"

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB / GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Graphics options menu

Here's the graphics options menu, which is pretty barebones. The quality settings each have Low, Medium, High, and Max options.

Arbitrary resolutions are supported, and there are three windowed options: Fullscreen, Windowed (aka Borderless) Fullscreen, and Windowed. Borderless fullscreen automatically sets your resolution to your display resolution, and natively supported the ultrawide 3440x1440 monitor we tested. Sadly, neither the menus or the game support that aspect ratio; it displays at 16:9 with black bars.

Resolution scaling ranges from 20 - 200, allowing you to upscale on a weaker system or downscale from double resolution on a more powerful machine.

As you probably expect from a fighting game, there are no framerate options to be found.

DBFZ doesn't stretch on an ultrawide monitor, and instead displays in 16:9 with black bars.

Controller options menu

Full keybinding! There's keyboard binding support to just about any key on the keyboard, though the game is clearly built with controller support in mind. The commands for each button also aren't listed on this screen.

What about fight stick support? We plugged in an Xbox 360 arcade stick which worked flawlessly, as you'd expect. The game didn't natively register a PS3 arcade stick, but Steam's controller settings include an option called "Generic Gamepad Configuration Support" that lets you customize the button mapping for a DirectInput controller, which should allow for most any stick to work in DBFZ. (Your mileage my vary: we were able to get Steam to recognize the PS3 stick but had trouble setting keybinds for it).

Even when you're using the keyboard, all button prompts are displayed with Xbox controller icons. You really don't want to play this game with a keyboard.

Sound options

Not much to see here, but you can choose between Japanese and English voices.

Graphics comparison: Low vs. Max

We ran DBFZ at the lowest and max quality settings, with resolution scaling set to the default (100) for each. The difference in detail is especially noticeable in the lobby, and anti-aliasing makes a huge difference in battles.

We've embedded the same screenshots below. Click to enlarge to compare them at full size.

Low settings

Max settings

Low settings

Max settings

Low settings