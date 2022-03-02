Destiny 2: How to complete the Altar of Reflection

The Altar of Reflection is a tricky new puzzle introduced in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. These new rune puzzles are featured in the campaign and a few missions afterwards and they are a bit confusing, to say the least. In this guide, I'll break down where you can find the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2 and, more importantly, how to solve the puzzle.

Where to find the Altar of Reflection in Destiny 2

You first encounter the Altar of Reflection during the Memories of Ruin mission. The solution to the puzzle is random each time you visit, so I can't just give you the answer. Instead, this guide is focusing on finding it post-campaign.

You'll find the Altar of Reflection in the Miasma area of the Throne World after you've completed the main campaign. It'll be available twice a week and you can complete it to get higher Power gear and 250 Throne World reputation. Unfortunately, the puzzle will change each week, with the location changing, too, but once you understand how it works the puzzles will get easier.

To get started, begin the Report: Resonance Comp quest until you reach the Report: Altar-Reflect step which unlocks the puzzle. You can now find it on your map as a trackable quest, so land near the closest spawn point and make your way there. There's a light puzzle you need to solve first by using a Deepsight orb. Basically, you want to stand to the southeast of the big column in the middle to see a completed light projection of Savathûn's symbol and this will open the portal.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Altar of Reflection: Catalyst and Insight Cursed Pools

When you reach the altar, you'll have a puzzle to complete. Four rune symbols will be in front of you on a wall and you'll see their images projected all over the room. To complete the puzzle, you must stand on the correct pool of projection that matches the runes. Go from left to right and match each rune to a pool. If done correctly, four more runes will appear and you do the same again.

Once all eight runes are matched, a door will open and a horde of enemies will pour through. Clear the room to get a slice of Savathûn lore and some gear. After that, open the Director and track the Insight mission to get started.

The marker will take you near the Sepulcher Lost Sector—which you'll have completed as part of the Destiny 2 Parasite exotic quest —and when you reach the spot you'll need to align a Savathûn symbol as before. Jump through the portal and you'll be faced with another wall of runes. Again, jump in the pools that line up with correct symbols on the wall. Repeat this to complete the Cursed Pool puzzle trial. The door will again open up and you'll need to defeat a bunch of enemies to finish the altar.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Altar of Reflection: How to solve Rune Patterns

Now you'll see a wall with eight columns with runes on them. You need to shoot three runes that don't match the rest. The answers are different each time, so I can't give you exactly what you're looking for, but you want to look for a pattern and shoot the runes that don't follow it.

Look at the runes vertically and then shoot the column that has the incorrect pattern. If you shoot the wrong column, the trial just begins again. For the second half, the columns appear on a circular wall which makes it a little tricker. The same rules still apply: look for a pattern. Afterwards, you'll fight some enemies again and get some lore.