Where is Xur this week and what is he selling?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Welcome back, fans of space capitalism. This week, everyone's favourite purveyor of Destiny 2 guns and gear can be found chilling in the Hangar area of Tower. Just head left from spawn, and you'll find Xur tucked away on the staircase that looks out onto the mountains.

Head for where I've placed the mouse arrow on the right-hand side of this map. (Image credit: Bungie)

Xur arrives at 1:00 PM EST / 9.00 AM PDT / 17.00 PM GMT, and leaves when the game resets the following Tuesday. I've listed what he's flogging this week below, together with a some quick recommendations. Note that since The Witch Queen launched, Xur has been bugged and is only selling exotic armor with low stat rolls. Therefore, for now, I advise only picking up exotics you don't already have.

At least he's easy to track down today, even if most of his gear is still bugged. (Image credit: Bungie)

Foetracer

Hunter exotic helmet

Mobility: +4

Resilience: +6

Recovery: +16

Discipline: +10

Intellect: +6

Strength: +6

Exotic perk: "Visually marks targeted enemies. Deals more damage to low-health marked enemies."

Recommendation: This has only ever really seen play in PvP, and these days Hunters have much better exotics—Renewal Grasps, Dragon's Shadow, and the obligatory STOMP-EE5—with which to torment opponents.

Ophidian Aspect

Warlock exotic gloves

Mobility: +11

Resilience: +6

Recovery: +7

Discipline: +6

Intellect: +6

Strength: +12

Exotic perk: "Weapons ready and reload very quickly. Melee range is extended."

Recommendation: Fantastic gloves which give a flat benefit to weapon swap and reload speeds and a melee buff. Mostly found in PvP but honestly they feel so comfy, especially when used with otherwise clunky weapons, that you'll find it hard to take them off.

Dunemarchers

Titan exotic boots

Mobility: +13

Resilience: +7

Recovery: +6

Discipline: +6

Intellect: +6

Strength: +12

Total: 50

Exotic perk: "Increases sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee-attacking an enemy, that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies."

Recommendation: Previously, these boots were an absolute terror in PvP, but somewhat less so now after the chain lightning effect was fixed/nerfed. Still popular though, as is the case with most movement-based exotics.

Telesto

Exotic void energy fusion rifle

Exotic Perk: "Multikills with this weapon immediately reload your equipped Kinetic and Energy weapons from reserves."

Recommendation: Widely known in the community as 'the besto', both for its ability to mop up huge waves of enemies in a torrent of purple explosions, but also for it's infamous record of causing game-breaking bugs . This season Telesto is particularly cracked in Void 3.0 builds , especially when paired with the Volatile Flow mod. It's a must buy.

Legendary armor and weapons

Each week, Xur brings a range of armor that's no longer acquirable in-game. Perfect for transmog purposes, as we all know that creating killer fits is the true endgame . Unfortunately, as with the exotic armor pieces, these have been rolling with unusually low stats—hence 48s across the board below. Hopefully Bungie will address the issue soon.

This week's set is an old Crucible one. I like the Titan gear for its feathery chestpiece.

Armour/Class Hunter - Swordflight 4.1 Warlock - Ankaa Seeker IV Titan - Phoenix Strife 0 Helmet 48 48 48 Gloves 48 48 48 Chest 48 48 48 Boots 48 48 48 Class Item N/A N/A N/A

He also has a grab bag of weapons for sale, which thanks to his random nature can occasionally include a god roll perk combo. Both the guns and the armor cost 50 Legendary Shards and 1,000 glimmer per purchase.

Weapon Archetype Ammo Element Perk Perk Masterwork Nightwatch 200 RPM scout rifle Primary Kinetic Subsistence Explosive Rounds Handling Seventh Seraph SAW 360 RPM machine gun Power Arc Field Prep Mulligan Handling Escape Velocity 900 RPM SMG Primary Kinetic Overflow Osmosis Range Widow's Bite 140 RPM sniper rifle Special Solar Feeding Frenzy Opening Shot Stability Death Adder 900 RPM SMG Primary Solar Feeding Frenzy Disruption Break Stability Far Future 90 RPM sniper rifle Special Solar Quickdraw Multikill Clip Stability The Third Axiom 390 RPM pulse rifle Primary Arc Surplus Vorpal Weapon Stability

(Image credit: Bungie)

Finally, squidface sells a randomly rolled version of Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon (i.e. some of the perks change each week), which can be found on the second tab of his inventory.

These weapons were previously only obtainable via their own secret missions, which have since been sunset. Their cost is punitively high at 125k glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Ascendant Shard and an Exotic Cipher. However, they're both great weapons, so if you didn't snag either when they were available, or Xur is selling a better roll than the one you have, it's still worth ponying up.

Dead Man's Tale

Exotic 120 RPM scout rifle

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

Perk: Snapshot

Stock: Composite Stock

Exotic Perk: "Chaining precision hits grants bonus damage and quickens reload speed."

Recommendation: High cal rounds are really nice for flinching opponents, and this roll comes with bumps to range and stability that further help its already impressive consistency. Snapshot is a perk that you'll only really feel the benefit of in PvP, but again adds to the overall feel. I would probably save my materials for a DMT with Vorpal Weapon roll though.

Hawkmoon

Exotic 140 RPM kinetic hand cannon

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Alloy Magazine

Perk: Killing Wind

Grip: Polymer Grip

Exotic Perk: "Final blows and precision hits with Hawkmoon grant stacks of Paracausal Charge. The final round in the magazine deals bonus damage based on the number of stacks. Stowing Hawkmoon on the final round removes this bonus."

Recommendation: Killing Wind is primarily a PvP perk, and combined with the handling from Polymer Grip and the additional range of Hammer-Forged, this is definitely a roll which could work well in the Crucible.

Before you go, don't forget to pick up the Exotic Cipher quest if you don't already have it. It's free, and will enable you to earn a random exotic just for completing a set amount of playlist activities. See you next week, on the next episode of 'Xur, why you do me like that?'