Cyberpunk 2077 updates: What to expect from future patches

Cyberpunk 2077 launched buggy. No avoiding it: It's one messy game on PC, and in worse shape on consoles, where performance is a major issue on the base model PS4 and Xbox One. But as with all of its past games, CD Projekt Red said it's determined to improve Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch through regular patches.

"The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days," CD Projekt said in a statement on December 13. "Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays we'll continue working - we'll release two large patches starting with Patch 1 in January. This will be followed by Patch 2 in February. [...] They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

For a bit of history, here's how CD Projekt handled updates to The Witcher games.

Released October 2007, updated with four major bug-fixing patches. The free Enhanced Edition released in September 2008, incorporating all prior fixes while overhauling many models, animations, and improving translations. Followed with Patch 1.5, which added community-made quests and removed DRM. The Witcher 2: Released May 2011, followed with patch four patches before 2.0. Patch 2.0 introduced an entirely new tutorial, a higher difficulty level, and a combat arena mode. Then came Patch 2.1, then the free Enhanced Edition, aka patch 3.0, which released in April 2012 and incorporated prior fixes while adding new quests, cinematics, locations and cutscenes, along with more fixes. Followed by four smaller patches, the last of which added mod support.

The Witcher 3: Released May 2015, updated with 18 patches by September 2016's patch 1.30. Patch 1.30 coincided with the Game of the Year Edition re-release, which incorporated all DLC, both expansions, and many more fixes. Consoles received more patches to improve performance on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Below we've assembled all the current information on what every patch released for Cyberpunk 2077 so far has fixed, including the dates they were released and the official patch notes.

We're also keeping up-to-date with how updates for the consoles bring the experience closer in line to the PC release of Cyberpunk, because we feel for you. After decades of experience with shoddy console-to-PC ports, we know what it's like to suffer through a game that just doesn't run as well as it should.

Here's every Cyberpunk 2077 patch so far, as of December 14th, and what's coming up.

Future Cyberpunk 2077 patches: What to expect

Here's the rough roadmap CD Projekt Red has laid out for updates to Cyberpunk 2077:

December: One update by December 20th.

One update by December 20th. December/January: "Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready"

"Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready" January: Patch 1, the first "large" patch.

Patch 1, the first "large" patch. February: Patch 2, the second "large" patch.

Patch 2, the second "large" patch. TBD 2021: Next-gen console updates for PS5 and XSX.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Below are the official patch notes for each Cyberpunk 2077 update released as of December 15, 2020.

Hotfix 1.04 patch notes - December 11

Quests

Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

Other quest fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.

Patch 1.03 - December 10

This PC patch didn't come with any official patch notes, so we're unsure what it contained.

Day 1 patch notes (patch 1.02)

Various stability improvements

Various performance improvements

Critical progression and gameplay issues addressed

Are console patches different than PC?

So far, Cyberpunk 2077's major updates, the Day 1 patch and hotfix 1.04, were released for both PC and consoles and contained improvements for all platforms. But Cyberpunk 2077's performance is particularly poor on base PS4 and Xbox One hardware, which CD Projekt has promised to address. Here are the specific console fixes from each patch so far.

Console fixes

Hotfix 1.04