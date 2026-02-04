MindsEye was one of the most catastrophic game launches of 2025 but the studio refuses to quit: Its 'most significant post-launch update' is now live and an expansion is coming later this year

I use the word "catastrophic" quite a lot—it's one of those things that just happens when you write about videogames for a living—but there are few games more deserving of the term than MindsEye, one of 2025's biggest flops. A rough pre-release led into an even worse launch: Player counts on Steam were microscopic, layoffs at developer Build a Rocket Boy followed, and the whole thing was clearly, incontrovertibly, and utterly cooked.

And yet. Somehow, here we are with a new update, and a promise of even bigger things to come. As Benoit Blanc famously said, "It makes no damn sense. Compels me, though."

"After months of continued post-launch support following player and critic feedback, the title receives its most significant post-launch update yet, achieving the studio's vision for quality and setting the stage for exciting future content updates," BARB said in today's press blast.

The studio also promised that, "over the coming months," it will unveil a new expansion adding "end-game content and enhanced world exploration," along with a new multiplayer mode.

"I want to thank everyone who's been playing and sharing feedback, and our dedicated team who have worked incredibly hard to continue to delight our community," BARB CEO Mark Gerhard enthused. "We've listened, we've moved quickly, and we're continuing to refine performance, make continuous improvements, and deliver substantial combat and gameplay enhancements. New content is in development, and we’re committed to steady, meaningful progress."

I'm not sure I'd say the studio "moved quickly" on it, although that may be in part a matter of perception: MindsEye has been out for eight months and BARB has not been especially communicative about its intentions, beyond vague promises that things are happening. Updates have rolled out, though, and it's notable that Steam reviews have taken a sharp turn upward: While the overall rating remains "mixed," recent reviews are "very positive," and there's a real sense among them that MindsEye is salvageable.

It's not all roses, of course. The mood on the MindsEye Discord is somewhat less sunny—doubts about the update's actual significance (the full patch notes are below, and it seems like a fairly minor update to me) and discontent with BARB's persistent silence are not hard to find—and there's no getting around the fact that all of this theater is playing to an empty house. According to SteamDB, there are 17 people playing MindsEye right now, and the peak concurrent player count over the past 24 hours is just 31. And at the end of the day, well, MindsEye is just not a particularly good game.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is interesting, though, because this whole thing has been so very strange. In May 2025, BARB co-CEO Mark Gerhard accused unknown shadowy forces of waging a negative PR campaign against MindsEye ahead of its release; after it was out, studio founder Leslie Benzies (yes, the former Rockstar guy) said "saboteurs" were responsible for many of its woes.

Developers put out of work after the game flopped pointed the finger at studio leadership, however, accusing both Gerhard and Benzies of "systemic mistreatment, mismanagement, and mishandling of the redundancy process," and alleging that employees "suffered months of crunch, resulting in some horrific mental and even physical illnesses, beyond the typical widespread burnout." They also launched legal action against the studio over the alleged redundancy botch.

The most recent bizarre twist in the tale: Just days ago, Gerhard threatened legal action against a YouTuber who made a video about Benzies' name appearing in the Epstein files. Benzies has denied any wrongdoing, saying that he "never met Jeffrey Epstein" and that the mention of him was related to "a three months consensual relationship" with another individual.

It's all been such a catastrophe (there's that word again) that even IO Interactive, MindsEye's publisher, may have had enough. Insider Gaming reported on January 30 that BARB was ending its publishing deal with IO Interactive; IOI declined to comment on that report, but its name is conspicuously absent from the trailer released today to announce the latest update.

MindsEye - More Than It Seems | 2026 - YouTube Watch On

If the deal is over, it's quite possible IOI's heart won't be broken: MindsEye was the first game it published under the IOI Partners label, and it was such a debacle that three months after it came out, IOI CEO Hakan Abrak expressed doubts about ever doing it again.

Anyway, here's the patch notes.