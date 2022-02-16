The Whitley is a brand new Warzone LMG unlocked at rank 31 of the Pacific Season 2 battle pass. It's a real hefty beast, so you already know what I'm going to do with it: make it even heavier and harder to run around with.

I have a couple of the best Whitley loadouts for Warzone, along with some advice and ideas on just how to go about making the best of such a monstrous weapon. It's pretty solid when you get the hang of it, and with the Whitley you'll be able to shred enemy armour from miles away.

Don't worry, I've also got a more balanced version of the gun for those of you who don't want to spend your days squinting at the screen and picking off whole squads from across Caldera, of course.

The best long-range Whitley Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 28" Gracey Mk. 9

28" Gracey Mk. 9 Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Stock: Gracey EK8

Gracey EK8 Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30-06 120 Round Boxes

.30-06 120 Round Boxes Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

Secondary

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Stun Grenade

First, the obvious: The MX Silencer, or its equivalent, is on all long-range guns, and the Whitley is no different. As with most weapons you can put it on, the silencer stops your gun from blasting your location onto the minimaps of your enemies, along with boosting both your vertical and horizontal recoil control. It's a hugely helpful attachment that you'll notice as soon as you get rid of it.

Next, the barrel. For builds like this, I tend to go for the longest barrel available, so here we have the 28" Gracey Mk. 9. It'll tank your mobility and ADS speed, but its recoil and bullet-velocity benefits, along with all the other attachments I'll be stacking on it, will be well worth it. This is especially true with a secondary like the Bullfrog, which is handy in all situations in which the Whitley struggles. Seriously, don't have a Whitley out when advancing on a building in close quarters: you'll be dead before your scope hits your eyeball.

How about a bit more accuracy boosting? The Gracey EK8 stock is just what the doctor ordered, as it boosts accuracy and improves ADS speed. Obviously, it won't reverse all the damage you've done to the Whitley's ADS, but it's something, okay? Along with the M1941 Hand Stop and Hatched Grip, you'll have one of the most savage laserbeam rifles in all of Warzone. Also, the option to chuck a .30-06 120 Round Box magazine on it means you'll be able to clean up more tangoes before needing a lengthy reload.

Finally, I'm using the Hardscope perk to improve accuracy when aiming down sights. Always aim down sights when firing with this gun, unless you want a face full of bullets. Perks and equipment can be tweaked, but one thing I'd ensure you have is Amped: Your weapon is massive, and this perk will stop your weapon swap speed from looking like a last place World's Strongest Man contender.

The best all-round Whitley Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 20" Ragdoll RE2

20" Ragdoll RE2 Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Cooper Adjustable

Cooper Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30-06 45 Round Mags

.30-06 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Rubber Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout for the Whitley uses some unique attachments. The main one is the .30-06 45 Round Mags, which is a strange thing to do. Why would I want to reduce my magazine capacity? Well, mostly for that sweet, sweet reload speed. Similar to when the Bruen dominated the Warzone meta with a mini-mag, the same is true for this Whitley loadout, and it doesn't destroy your gun's mobility.

From here, the G16 2.5x optic is a nice midpoint for a scope, and the Cooper Adjustable works brilliantly to boost your movement speed at the cost of extra initial recoil. If you're using this Whitley loadout as a sniper-support though, you shouldn't need to land a huge number of follow-ups to get the kill.

Finally, I've chosen the 20" Ragdoll RE2 barrel. It's slightly less immobile than the Gracey, and still does a decent job of improving your gun's accuracy and range—perfect for backing up a sniper or your main gun alongside an SMG.