The best Bruen Mk9 builds for Warzone

What are the best Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadouts? That all depends on your playstyle, but the Bruen can adapt to pretty much anything. We all know that SMGs and assault rifles rule Call of Duty’s meta, but the humble LMG is often underestimated. The Bruen’s high damage and slower fire rate make it a powerful weapon that isn’t hard to manage in long-range engagements—a balance that’s hard to find.

You can get a lot out of the Bruen that you’d usually call upon an assault rifle for, except you also get a mighty magazine size as an added bonus. For that fact alone, it’s worth it to have at least one good LMG loadout slotted in for Warzone. And if you’re going to make one, it should probably be the Bruen. So with that in mind, I’ve gathered my favorite Warzone Bruen setups, but remember that you’ll likely want to tweak small things to your preference, like perks or optics.

The best Bruen Mk9 loadout for you

Camper

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Summit 26.8”

: XRK Summit 26.8” Underbarrel : Bipod

: Bipod Optic : Canted Hybrid

: Canted Hybrid Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Perks

Bipod (Image credit: Activision) Lower recoil while crouching and proning.

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal : Claymore

: Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Instead of outfitting this bulky LMG to get around its long ADS time and lethargic reload speed, this loadout is all about leaning into its strengths. You won’t be the quickest gun in Verdansk, but you’ll dominate when holding down a small area. Loud LMGs attract a lot of attention, so the idea is to keep a low profile with full stealth perks, a suppressor, and a Claymore to cover your flank.

This setup isn’t truly worth it unless you make good use of the bipod, which heavily increases accuracy while crouched and prone. The Canted Hybrid sight is perfect for nailing mid-range shots with reliable accuracy. When a squad storms into your building looking for an easy kill, snapping to the canted red dot is ideal.

All-Accuracy

Attachments

Ranger Foregrip (Image credit: Activision) Stay mobile while steadying your aim.

Muzzle : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Barrel : XRK Summit 26.8”

: XRK Summit 26.8” Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Optic : Scout Combat Optic

: Scout Combat Optic Stock: FORGE TAC Ultralight

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Amped

Throwables

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

This loadout is fully focused on mobile accuracy. It’s like the less extreme version of the Camper build, but without the emphasis on stealth and stationary attachments like the bipod. The crux of this build is the Ranger Foregrip and FORGE TAC Ultralight stock which will keep your aim steady while running to the next circle. Backing you up is an aggressive set of throwables and the Restock perk to keep them coming. With Amped, this is also a great setup for carrying a launcher secondary.

The ideal optic will really come down to your preference, but for the size of Verdank’s distinct districts, I find that the Scout Combat Optic is a nice middle ground between red dot and scope.

Run-n-Gunner

Attachments

60 Round Mags (Image credit: Activision) A worthy trade-off of magazine size for increased reload and aim speed.

Barrel : Bruen 18.0” Para

: Bruen 18.0” Para Ammunition : 60 Round Mags

: 60 Round Mags Optic : G.I. Mini Reflex

: G.I. Mini Reflex Stock : Skeleton Stock

: Skeleton Stock Perk: Sleight of Hand

Perks

Double Time

Hardline

Amped

Throwables

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical: Stim

This Warzone Bruen loadout is designed to chop and screw a traditionally sluggish LMG into a lean, mean money-making machine. These attachments are targeting maximum aim and reload speed with a few important highlights like the 18.0” Para barrel and 60 Round Mags. The 60 Round Mags does sacrifice the Bruen’s high capacity, but its quicker reload (made even faster by the Sleight of Hand weapon perk) is worth it.

With this setup, the Bruen becomes a slightly slower assault rifle with the heavy damage and stopping power of an LMG. It won’t do the trick early on when the circle still covers most of the map, but it’s great for clearing buildings and becomes more advantageous as the circle constricts. The highly aggressive build is reinforced by the Hardline perk to earn killstreaks faster and the Stim tactical to quickly recover from firefights before you get third-partied.