Best SSD deals of the week

With falling prices throughout 2019, there's never been a better time to grab a cheap SSD deal for your PC. Nowadays we've seen SSDs largely overtaking traditional HDDs as the primary form of storage, certainly when it comes to the best gaming PCs loaded with the best graphics cards, and although they remain somewhat expensive, even the top SSDs for gaming have dropped significantly in price during the last 12 months, certainly when it comes to SATA drives and not necessarily NVMe SSDs.

Below we've got the best SSD deals today across a range of products. There are a bunch of SATAs in there, as that's where most of the discount action is right now, but we've also sprinkled in some of the best NVMe SSDs for anyone with a fancy M.2 slot in their mobo. Sure, you'll always find regular HDDs cheaper than these SSDs, but the performance enhancements they bring, especially for game loading, can't be overstated. Here are today's top deals, specifically for the US.

