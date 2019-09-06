Best PC cases in 2019

Whether you’re migrating your rig or planning a new build, picking out the best PC case can be exciting, infuriating, and occasionally a bit of both. While curb appeal is certainly important, there are several factors to consider. It may be the last thing on your agenda when building a new PC, but taking the time to think about stuff like proper cable management and fan placement can really elevate your build, not just in terms of how it looks, but in performance as well. The most powerful components available are still susceptible to being choked with dust and stifled by heat, and a good case is great way to prevent both.

While you could technically put all those expensive components in a cardboard box, its typically not considered best practice, and certainly won’t win any style points. Besides keeping the most sensitive parts of your PC protected against the elements, your case is ultimately a reflection of your personality and ability as a builder, so own it. A roomy case like the Be Quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 has space for stacks of hard drives if you need tons of storage. Whereas the NZXT H200i is the perfect home for a compact powerhouse. Whatever route you decide to take with your latest PC building endeavour, our gaming PC build guide will make sure you’re getting exactly what you need for the best price.

1. Cooler Master Cosmos C700P

The best full tower PC case in 2019

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (Support 12" x 11") | Dimensions: 639 x 306 x 651mm | Weight: 22.2 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 x USB 3.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 2, 3.5”: 8

Integrated RGB lighting system

Adjustable motherboard layout

May require PSU extension cables

Lots of plastic

Much like the original Cooler Master Cosmos, the C700P is a hefty beast with a similarly large price-tag. However, we'd argue that it's worth the expense. A beautiful handlebar design, curved glass panel, and sleek color-scheme are matched by features that'll support even the most high-end components (including E-ATX motherboards and oversized GPUs). A larger footprint mean that you won't be pushed for space either. What's more, understated RGB lighting also means it's not going to distract you while you game. Yes, this is a lot to spend on an enclosure. However, those who are willing to go all out on a build will get a case with everything they need to create a stunning PC.

2. NZXT H700i

The best mid-tower PC case

Form Factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX and EATX(Up to 272mm or 10.7-inches) | Dimensions: W: 230mm H: 516mm D: 494mm | Weight: 12.27 kg | Radiator Support: Front: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm with Push/Pull, Top: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm, Rear: 1 x 120mm | I/O Ports: 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 7, 3.5”: 2+1

Integrated addressable LED lighting

CAM powered "smart device"

No USB Type-C

Cramped HDD space

One of our latest favorites is NZXT’s H700i, released in 2017. The ease of building in it and the satisfaction it provides are second to none. NZXT markets the H700i as a "smart" case thanks to the inclusion of a new smart hub powered by the company’s CAM software.

This hub acts as both a digital fan controller and a RGB LED controller that uses machine learning to find the perfect balance between noise and cooling for your fan speeds in real-time. The H700i generously includes four pre-installed fans and two RGB strips to make full use of the smart hub out of the box.

These features already set the H700i apart from the crowd, but the cable management on the backside is the star of the show. Four different cable routing channels with integrated cable tie downs made the process effortless and extremely satisfying. Priced at $200, the H700i is one of the more expensive cases we’ve recommended but it’s about as premium as it gets.

3. NZXT H200i

The best mini-ITX PC case

Form Factor: Mini-ITX tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX and microATX | Dimensions: W: 210mm H: 349mm D: 372mm | Weight: 6.0 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 240mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 4, 3.5”: 1

Excellent cooling support

Pre-installed addressable RGB lighting

Integrated CAM smart device

Airflow isn't too great

NZXT’s H200i is essentially a miniaturized version of our favorite mid tower, the H700i. Built to support mini-ITX builds, the H200i is all about packing a high end system into a compact, minimalistic package.

Like its bigger brother, the case comes equipped with NZXT’s smart hub and also includes two fans and one RGB LED strip. With plentiful support for liquid cooling and full sized components, the H200i is the perfect compromise between smaller ITX builds and larger mid-sized towers.

4. Nanoxia Deep Silence 3

The best quiet PC case

Form Factor: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Dimensions: 456 x 207 x 520mm | Weight: 9.3 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB, 3.0 1 x USB 2.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 5

Silent

Affordable

Solid build

Generic appearance

Sometimes having a quiet PC case is more important than anything else. Whether you’re playing some PC games, or just trying to chill and watch some Netflix, having a quiet PC can be a game changer. And, that’s why we love the Nanoxia Deep Silence 3.

Now, this PC case isn’t much to look at. It’s a plain, black metal box, and that might not be too exciting. But, it’s what’s beneath the surface that counts. Behind the closed front of the case is noise isolating foam that’ll stop any noise dead in its tracks. That means even if you have an extremely loud Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti like we do, it won’t be too obnoxious.

And, there’s plenty of room for expansion, too. You can fit up to five 3.5mm hard drives, and if you have an extra-long graphics card you can remove one of the hard drive bays to fit even the longest graphics cards.

5. Corsair Carbide 275R

The best budget PC case

Form Factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Dimensions: 460mm x 211mm x 455mm | Weight: 10.14 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm; 360mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0 | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 2

Minimal branding

Full-length dust filters

Great cooling support

Lacking cable management space

One of Corsair’s newest cases, the Carbide 275R might just be the ultimate minimalist’s case. Aside from a small "sail" logo on the front panel, the 275R ditches additional branding for the sake of a clean design for the style-obsessed. While the design may be minimal, the functionality is anything but.

Unlike NZXT’s minimal S340, the Carbide 275R can support a 360mm radiator in the front and up to a whopping six 120mm fans. With a modest $80 price tag, the 275R is a great case for beginners as well as advanced users looking to create a sleek custom loop.

6. Corsair Obsidian 1000D

The best high-end PC case

Form Factor: Super tower | Motherboard Support: ATX, Extended ATX, Mini-ITX, SSI EEB, microATX | Dimensions: 27.4 x 12.1 x 27.3 inches | Weight: 29.5kg | Radiator Support: 120mm; 140mm; 240mm; 280mm; 360mm; 420mm; 480mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 4 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 6 3.5”: 5

Supports just about any crazy build

Can house an E-ATX and Mini-ITX build at the same time

Supports dual 480mm front radiators

Expensive

Speaking of roomy builds, the Corsair Obsidian Series 1000D is a behemoth of a PC case ready to house the biggest and baddest systems. Standing tall at a staggering 27.3", this "super tower" features enough space to house 18 fans and up to four massive radiators installed simultaneously.

In addition to the stellar cooling support, the 1000D features a unique triple-chamber design with convenient french-door-styled storage compartments and telescoping radiator trays for easy installation. Because it is 2019 of course there is also an RGB lit front panel I/O with built-in smart lighting and fan control courtesy of Corsair's built-in Commander Pro controller. The Obsidian 900D has long been a top choice for massive, over-the-top builds and it's only fitting that the 1000D was designed to knock it off its throne.

7. Corsair Obsidian 500D SE

A great all-rounder

Form Factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX | Dimensions: 500mm x 237mm x 507mm | Weight: 11.75 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 2

Brilliant RGB lighting

Easy cooling installation

Not much cable management space

Corsair's Obsidian 500D took everything we loved about the 900D added a ton of modern updates and brought it to a smaller more accessible mid tower. Like its predecessors, the 500D offers an elegant blend of smoked tempered glass and brushed aluminum for a truly premium look and feel.

As expected from a modern Corsair case, the 500D and the newer 500D SE offers plentiful support for liquid cooling and convenient cable management options. The latter replaces the aluminum front panel with more smoked tempered glass and features a built in version of Corsair's RGB LED/fan controller along with three pre-installed addressable RGB LED fans. The end result is an iconic enclosure that is as beautiful as it is functional.

Look to buy either the 500D or the 500D SE to suit whatever you really need. The regular model is brilliant, and widely available, but the SE adds some lovely RGB lighting and costs significantly more.

8. be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900

The best case for modders

Form Factor: Full tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, XL-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX | Dimensions: 577 x 243 x 586 mm | Weight: 14.39 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm, 420mm | I/O Ports: 1 x Audio/Mic, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C, Qi Wireless Charger | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 10 3.5”: 5

Highly modular

Wireless Qi charger

Extensive cooling support

Expensive

Originally known for their silent power supplies and fans, be quiet! entered the case market with a big splash and has done quite well in the short period of time since their first case launch in 2014. One of their newer cases, the Dark Base Pro 900 remains one of our highly recommended full towers thanks to its sleek design and enthusiast-friendly interior.

The Dark Base Pro 900 is large enough to support the biggest motherboards and radiators up to 420mm in size. The case also features total modularity with options for an inverted motherboard layout and even some nifty features like wireless qi charging and preinstalled LED lighting.

9. Lian-Li PC-011 Dynamic

The best case for Razer cultists

Form factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, mini-ITX | Dimensions: 446 x 272 x 445mm | Weight: 9.7kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x HD audio, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C | Drive bays: 2.5": 6 3.5": 3

Synapse 3-compatible lighting

Plenty of headroom for upgrades

Poor instructions

The worst we can say about the Lian-Li PC-011 Dynamic is that its instruction manual is incomprehensible. If you already know how to build a PC, however, piecing it together shouldn't prove too difficult.

For the most part, it's a standard tempered glass mid-tower case with a few bells and whistles to make it all worth the enduring trial and error of the PC building experience. For one, it has three removable panels—one on the front and one on each side. Naturally, this makes for an easy installation. Incorporating a liquid cooler in its exposed ceiling area is an effortless undertaking.

Once everything is in place, assuming you have the coveted Razer Edition of the PC-011 Dynamic, you can get started customizing lighting schemes in the tri-snake compnay's Synapse 3 software, coordinating it with your other Razer peripherals along the way.

10. Cooler Master MasterCase H500M

The best RGB PC case

Form Factor: Mid tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX (support upto 12" x 10.7") | Dimensions: 544 x 248 x 546mm | Weight: 14.2 kg | Radiator Support: 120mm, 140mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm | I/O Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x Audio/Mic | Drive Bays: 2.5”: 3 3.5”: 2

It's massive (supports E-ATX)

High airflow with 2x 200mm RGB fans

No magnetic dust filters

Expensive

Cooler Master's H500M is the company's latest flagship mid tower, but we'd really rather it be called a full-sized tower. Measuring 21.4 x 9.8 x 21.5 inches, the H500M is the biggest mid tower on this list. Thanks to its large size and internal layout, it's really easy to build in and supports a huge variety of components and custom cooling options.

The H500M comes with two massive 200mm RGB LED fans installed which do a fantastic job of increasing airflow out of the box. Other modern touches include a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and tons of modularity including the option to choose between mesh and tempered glass.

Our only major issue with the case is the lack of easily removable magnetic dust filters for the front fan intake. Luckily, all of the mesh in the entire H500 line features a secondary filter layer that'll help keep dust out of your build.