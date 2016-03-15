Warcraft 3 rises again with patch 1.27

The last time Warcraft 3 received a patch was in 2011, but there has been a sudden a flurry of activity in Blizzard’s archives: a few days ago, Diablo 2 got a compatibility patch to make it play nice with modern systems, and now Warcraft has received the same treatment. Patch 1.27a is live now.

Specific Changes and Improvements

Throw away that old PowerPC Mac in the closet, we’ve created a new installer to support Mac 10.10 and 10.11

Improved compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, and 10

Fixed a crash caused by Chain Lightning

Known Issues

Windows 8.1 and 10 saved games are still stored in a location that requires running as system admin

Some graphical issues with the cinematics are still occurring

Changes to gamma settings will not take effect in windowed mode

Cyrillic characters are still not displaying

Disabled ambient sound while a MIDI issue is being resolved

Mac 10.9 and earlier are not supported

Mac build does not support the editor

Fuelling our speculation that Blizzard could be aiming for more than mere compatibility with its updates, the Classic developer account records, “It’s exciting to bring some additional support to another core Blizzard game, and we thank you for your encouragement and patience as we continue working behind the scenes on these types of updates.

“Please be aware that while we are working on a balance change and new map pool, that work is still in progress and is not part of this patch. We’ll have further details on that as development progresses.”

What do we reckon will be next in line? Starcraft?