Watch Dogs: Legion will not receive any more updates

Ubisoft has announced that Watch Dogs: Legion's 5.6 update will be its last via a post on the game's official website.

The announcement follows a year and three months of updates for Legion, including new multiplayer modes, characters, and the story DLC, Bloodline, featuring everyone's favorite grumpy hacker Chicagoan, Aiden Pearce.

Watch Dogs Legion's final new multiplayer season, Stripes, will proceed as planned. Following the conclusion of Stripes, the game will enter an end-of-life mode for multiplayer, cycling through seasons 3-5 indefinitely (or at least until the servers are shut down).

According to their official statement: "The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past. Some rewards to look forward to are a modified version of Aiden Pearce's jacket, and Jackson's mask and clothing set."

We wanted to express our thanks to all players of Watch Dogs: Legion. You've built the best DedSec London could have hoped for.

A little over a year of updates certainly stands out in our era of perpetual live service games, but Watch Dogs has typically been more of a single player series. A story expansion and a year of multiplayer updates strikes me as a reasonable proposition for a big release with a single player campaign as well as multiplayer.