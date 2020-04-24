The PC Gaming Show will return June 6

This year’s PC Gaming Show, the annual livestreamed showcase of new games, never-before-seen gameplay footage, and announcements from some of PC gaming's biggest and most interesting developers, will take place Saturday, June 6. It will broadcast alongside other gaming presentations as part of a larger day of programming on Twitch and other platforms.

The PC remains an extraordinary, vibrant gaming medium, and in the absence of a conventional E3 expo in 2020, the goal of the PC Gaming Show remains unchanged: Spotlight the most exciting projects, and provide a platform that celebrates PC gaming in general.

ABOVE: A recap of last year's PC Gaming Show.

"PC gaming has prospered in the last decade because it's the only gaming platform that belongs to everyone," says Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer , the show's organizer. "Some fantastic new games deserve recognition, and we look forward to making June 6 a day for viewers to experience what's coming next."

This year's event will build on the PC Gaming Show's strong performance in 2019, when it outperformed presentations by Nintendo and EA during E3. As gaming services and livestreaming platforms register all-time audience records, more attention than ever will be on annual press-conference-style presentations. Viewers of this year's show can expect more announcements, news and trailers in a familiar format. Details about participants and timing will follow shortly.

Intel, Epic Games Store, Tripwire Interactive, Frontier, Merge, Humble Bundle, Guerrilla Collective and Perfect World are among the partners who make this annual showcase possible. Members of the press and content creators can register via pcgamingshow.com .

For media inquiries:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

WIT Strategy for Future PLC

kallen@wistrategy.com

Take part in the PC Gaming Show

Limited opportunities for inclusion in this year's show still remain. If you're making a game that hasn't been formally announced, we'd love to showcase your work. To submit your game for PC Gaming Show consideration, fill out this quick form, or contact evan@pcgamer.com.