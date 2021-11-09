The Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy is free until November 12

The Assassin's Creed Chronicles series, a 2D-focused spinoff developed by Climax Studios, is very good indeed. Or, at least, the first one is. But don't take my word for it: you can grab all three games for free until November 12. The trilogy is being given away to celebrate Ubisoft's 35th anniversary, and is part of a larger jamboree which gives players things like sunglasses for their Rainbow Six operator.

PC Gamer gave Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China a hefty 83/100 in our 2015 review, calling it a "refreshingly pared back" take on the series: and now, it is yours for the taking. It's got "pleasingly hefty melee combat" and a big focus on stealth: think Mark of the Ninja in Ubisoft clothes.

Ubisoft says there are more surprises incoming, and the 35th anniversary site is here. Do grab the Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy now however as it only takes a sec, come 10 am in your timezone on November 12, it'll be back on sale.