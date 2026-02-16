Assassin's Creed Shadows is still getting updates, and it just added manual jumping to the delight of many a parkour enthusiast: 'I picked a good time to reinstall'
It's like jumping, but done manually.
It's not exactly Mirror's Edge, but the robust free-running parkour system has always been a huge draw for Assassin's Creed enjoyers. It changes a lot from game to game, and everyone has their favorite implementation, but it might be time to reassess: Shadows's parkour just got a big upgrade with manual jumping.
"It’s finally here," exclaim the latest patch notes, which you can find on Ubisoft's website. "We've heard your request and are bringing back a fan favorite feature for parkour: the manual jump."
So long as you have Advanced Parkour enabled, you can jump at will to dismount a structure gracefully or hop toward a nearby obstacle. Currently, both comments on Ubisoft's short video demonstration are just the word "peak," so you know people are excited.
It might seem like a silly thing to get worked up about. I can jump in all sorts of games, and if Shadows was perfectly playable without it, what does it matter if they add the button now? Well, AC movement is as beloved for its expressiveness as it is for its functionality—something you can glean by watching any number of parkour montages where players clamber around buildings just to show off—so this is less quality of life and more an extra dose of delicious freedom.
Players on social media are pleased as punch. Reddit user Adipay commented, "Shadows now has one of the best parkour systems in the franchise." A concurrent comment from ZillaJrKaijuKing reads, "I picked a good time to reinstall."
There's other stuff in the new update, as well: critical hits have more detailed visual feedback now, the animus menu can now be accessed via a glitchy portal in your hideout, and a slew of bug fixes have been thrown in for good measure.
It's a good day if you're still on the Assassin's Creed Shadows train, which PC Gamer staff writer Morgan Park scored an 80 in his review; "Shadows is some of the most fun I've had with a stealth game in a decade," he said.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
