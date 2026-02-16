Assassin's Creed Shadows is still getting updates, and it just added manual jumping to the delight of many a parkour enthusiast: 'I picked a good time to reinstall'

It's not exactly Mirror's Edge, but the robust free-running parkour system has always been a huge draw for Assassin's Creed enjoyers. It changes a lot from game to game, and everyone has their favorite implementation, but it might be time to reassess: Shadows's parkour just got a big upgrade with manual jumping.

"It’s finally here," exclaim the latest patch notes, which you can find on Ubisoft's website. "We've heard your request and are bringing back a fan favorite feature for parkour: the manual jump."

It might seem like a silly thing to get worked up about. I can jump in all sorts of games, and if Shadows was perfectly playable without it, what does it matter if they add the button now? Well, AC movement is as beloved for its expressiveness as it is for its functionality—something you can glean by watching any number of parkour montages where players clamber around buildings just to show off—so this is less quality of life and more an extra dose of delicious freedom.

