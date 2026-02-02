A pioneering PC survival horror trilogy is going free-to-keep on GOG, so maybe you can look past the early '90s jank

Alone in the Dark will take some adjustments for newcomers, but it's a relic worth revisiting.

A horror collage promoting Alone in the Dark
(Image credit: GOG)

Alone in the Dark was the first 3D survival horror game, beating Resident Evil to the punch by four years. Its polygonal character models in dingy pre-rendered interiors looked genuinely frightening in 1992 and, to be honest, still looks kinda creepy in 2026, albeit less for its realism and more for its antiquated art style. I'd highly recommend you play them, or at least, play a little bit of them: they're pretty hard going by modern standards.

Now's a better time than ever to become acquainted with this slice of PC gaming history: GOG is giving away the original Alone in the Dark trilogy right now. It's actually more than the original trilogy too, because it includes Jack in the Dark, a weird spin-off released between Alone in the Dark and its sequel about a kid stuck in a creepy toy store.

